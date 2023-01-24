Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness.

The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 8th as part of their upcoming “The Revolutions Live” tour with other bands Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, according to the Bryce Jordan Center website .

Fans can try and get tickets when they go live for sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 in the morning on Ticketmaster’s website . Expect ticket prices to range from $49.50 to $89.95.

Penn State students have the chance to get tickets a day early on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the student ticket presale. Students also get $40 off their tickets. More information for students on how to get their tickets can be found online at the BJC website.

The tour kicks off with a performance in Michigan on April 3. After the State College stop, Shinedown will head to Wilkes-Barre to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena on April 10th. These are the only two Pennsylvania cities out of the 21 different stops the tour has.

This will mark Shinedown’s third stop in Happy Valley. The band performed at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2015 and 2019.

In 2022, Shinedown released their “ Planet Zero” album which frontman Brent Smith said was “controversial” and “provocative” in a 2021 interview . The band from Jacksonville, Florida was created in 2001 and has featured many chart-topping hits such as “Get Up,” “Sound Of Madness,” “Cut The Cord,” “45,” and much more.

More information about Shinedown’s upcoming tour and ticket sales can be found on the band’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.