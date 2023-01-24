Jordan Spieth will return to the site of his risky cliff shot next week, as he, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland headline the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The trio will be the only players within the current Official World Golf Ranking top 20. Fitzpatrick is the highest ranked player in the field at No. 10, followed by No. 11 Hovland and No. 15 Spieth.

