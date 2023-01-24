Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
From tee to tree: Patrick Reed gets ball stuck in palm, trails Rory McIlroy in Dubai
Two swings essentially cost Patrick Reed a spot alongside Rory McIlroy in the last group for Monday’s final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Both resulted in unplayables, at the sixth and 17th holes, as Reed settled for a 3-under 69 and now find himself in a logjam at 11 under and four shots back of McIlroy.
Golf Channel
Max Homa worked harder for Farmers win, and he was rewarded a million times more
Max Homa has joked about gaining that perspective since becoming a dad last October. But he couldn’t help but get emotional Saturday evening after winning the Farmers Insurance Open. It was his sixth career PGA Tour victory, but his first since becoming a father. “I am not going to...
Golf Channel
Max Homa makes up five-shot deficit at Farmers Insurance Open for sixth Tour title
SAN DIEGO – Max Homa did what his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t do in October – win in San Diego. The L.A.-area native came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.
Golf Channel
Farmers Insurance Open payout: Max Homa banks over $1.5 million
Max Homa earned his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open and with it, another $1.566 million for his bank account. Along with his successful title defense at the season-opening Fortinet Championship, he has pocketed more than $4 million in five starts for the 2022-23 campaign. Here are...
Golf Channel
How Jon Rahm can overtake Rory McIlroy for world No. 1 this week
After a torrid start to the new year, Jon Rahm now has a chance this week to ascend to world No. 1. There are three scenarios in play that could see Rahm return to the top spot in the rankings for the first time in 10 months:. • A win...
Golf Channel
Andrew Walker's bumpy road from prodigy to pro success winds through Torrey Pines
Lofty expectations are tough to meet. However, despite a turbulent past few years, former phenom Andrew Walker is starting to see more clearly a path to professional success, which continues this week at Torrey Pines in the APGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Invitational. Walker, 24, was born in South Africa and...
Golf Channel
Rusty Rory McIlroy enters final 36 holes in Dubai just two shots back
Rory McIlroy is known as one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world. On Saturday at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, McIlroy hit just two fairways. Yet, he finds himself just two shots off the lead halfway through a behind-schedule Hero Dubai Desert Classic. “I chipped...
Golf Channel
Winner's bag: Farmers Insurance Open champion Max Homa
Here's a look at the equipment Max Homa used to win the Farmers Insurance Open for his sixth career PGA Tour victory. DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees) FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees); Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees) IRONS: Titleist T100S (4); Titleist T100 (5); Titleist 620 MB (6-9) WEDGES: Titleist...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy returns to Dubai Friday and finishes birdie-eagle-birdie
After a lengthy weather delay and a suspension of play because of darkness on Thursday, Rory McIlroy returned to the course Friday at the Dubai Desert Classic with three holes remaining in his opening round. He immediately resumed with a birdie, which was almost a given, since he had marked...
Golf Channel
Dubai Desert Classic headed for Monday finish after early storms
The Dubai Desert Classic is headed for a Monday finish after the DP World Tour event was delayed because of inclement weather. Play was delayed for six hours Thursday, allowing only a handful of players to complete their opening rounds. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy was among those who had...
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick headline field for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jordan Spieth will return to the site of his risky cliff shot next week, as he, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland headline the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The trio will be the only players within the current Official World Golf Ranking top 20. Fitzpatrick is the highest ranked player in the field at No. 10, followed by No. 11 Hovland and No. 15 Spieth.
Golf Channel
Bill Murray, Josh Allen headline celebrity field for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature professionals playing alongside some of the biggest names in sports and beyond. Headlining the field are fan favorite and tournament regular Bill Murray and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who recently wrapped his fifth season with Buffalo after failing to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.
