They're on the coat of arms but extinct in Tasmania: Rewilding with emus could be good for the island state's ecosystems

Phys.org
Rapid development is main threat to big carnivores: Study
Declines in populations of big carnivores like lions, tigers and wolves may be driven more by rapid human economic development than habitat loss or climate change, according to a new study Tuesday. The researchers hope the findings could help to improve policies for protecting carnivore populations, which have been driven...
Phys.org
Alien plant species are spreading rapidly in mountainous areas, says new monitoring study
Many mountain ranges contain semi-natural habitats experiencing little human interference. They are home to many animal and plant species, some of them endemic and highly specialized. Mountains have also been largely spared by invasions of alien plant species or neophytes. A new study shows that the pressure of neophytes on...
Phys.org
France to probe microplastic pellet pollution on Atlantic beaches
French prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the appearance of vast quantities of tiny toxic plastic pellets along the Atlantic coast that endanger marine life and the human food chain. The criminal probe will follow several legal complaints about the pellet invasion lodged by local authorities and the central...
Phys.org
Large number of animal skulls found in Neanderthal cave
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Spain, working with one colleague from Portugal and another from Austria, has discovered a large number of animal skulls placed by Neanderthals in Spanish cave more than 40,000 years ago. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human...
Phys.org
Authorities raise alert level around Lascar volcano in northern Chile
Authorities in Chile on Saturday raised the alert level and limited access to the area around the Lascar volcano, after an increase in seismic activity raised fears of a possible eruption. The volcano lies in an area near the Bolivian border that is sparsely inhabited but is one of northern...
Phys.org
Looking back at the Tonga eruption
A new analysis of seismic data recorded after the massively violent eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, on January 15, 2022, has revealed new and useful information on the sequence of events. Kotaro Tarumi and Kazunori Yoshizawa at Hokkaido University discuss their methods and findings in an article in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.
Phys.org
Climate modelers add ocean biogeochemistry and fisheries to forecasts of future upwelling
A handful of hyper-productive fisheries provide sustenance to a billion people and employ tens of millions. These fisheries occur on the eastern edges of the world's oceans—off the West Coast of the U.S., the Canary Islands, Peru, Chile, and Benguela. There, a process called upwelling brings cold water and nutrients to the surface, which in turn supports large numbers of larger sea creatures that humans depend on for sustenance.
Phys.org
Storm Cheneso picks up in Madagascar, more flooding to come
A severe tropical storm which devastated parts of Madagascar this week is set to continue to wreak havoc on the country as it strengthens over the weekend, the United Nations regional weather monitoring service said. The storm has killed 8 people and ten are still missing, according to Madagascar's National...
Phys.org
Meteorites reveal likely origin of Earth's volatile chemicals
Meteorites have told Imperial researchers the likely far-flung origin of Earth's volatile chemicals, some of which form the building blocks of life. They found that around half the Earth's inventory of the volatile element zinc came from asteroids originating in the outer solar system—the part beyond the asteroid belt that includes the planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus. This material is also expected to have supplied other important volatiles such as water.
Phys.org
Copper transformed way the world works before, and it's about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world. Copper makes reading the words on this screen possible. And the global spread of artificial light, electric power and telecommunications all required ever-increasing quantities of copper. Where does all of this copper come from? How...
Allrecipes.com
What Is Vegemite?
You may have heard of Vegemite, a nutritious, dark brown paste from Australia with a polarizing flavor and cult following. Aussies love this curious condiment, but its highly condensed flavor isn't for everyone. With a deft hand and a bit of understanding of what Vegemite is, you'll master its use in no time.
Narcity
A Polar Vortex Is Descending On Canada & Here's When 'Frigid Temperatures' Will Hit
There is a polar vortex making its way into Canada, and that means winter weather will spread across the country. In a new forecast from The Weather Network, it has been revealed that a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures is coming to an end as "some of the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere" descends on Canada.
