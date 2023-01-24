ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

Police: Man wanted in NH arrested after breaking into York, Maine, home

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
YORK, Maine — A man wanted on a criminal charge out of New Hampshire was arrested Monday after he allegedly broke into his parent’s York home.

Police say Christopher Hildreth, 35, was allegedly wielding a knife inside his parent’s Southside Road home when they arrived on the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning. They said Hildreth was wanted on charges out of Nashua, New Hampshire, and smashed a window to gain entry into the home.

Police were called to the home after receiving an abandoned 911 call. When they arrived, they found a car there that belonged to Hildreth, as well as the smashed window.

Police said they met the homeowner at the front door, at which point they saw Hildreth in the hallway with the knife making slashing motions.

Officers helped the homeowner out of the home and set up a perimeter around the home.

A short time later, police say Hildreth ran from the home and officers pursued him. Hildreth was arrested after a brief struggle, police said.

Hildreth was transported to York County jail and charged with being a fugitive from justice and refusing to submit to arrest. He is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire, they said.

While York police described the case in New Hampshire as related to "sex crimes" in their press release, Nashua police Lt. Josh Albert said Hildreth was only sought on one count of interference with child custody. However, Albert said Hildreth will potentially face more charges once he is arraigned in that state following his extradition.

York Sgt. Thomas Cryan said Tuesday morning Hildreth was being held as a fugitive from justice and being detained for New Hampshire. He said his parent’s York home was the last known address Hildreth had on file. If Hildreth waives his extradition, he can be returned to that state Cryan said. If not, he will remain a prisoner in Maine until New Hampshire acquires a warrant to bring him back across the border, he said.

