Generational inequalities in mental health accelerated during COVID-19 pandemic, suggests study

Report highlights cost of misinformation to health care services during COVID-19 pandemic
A new report has highlighted the consequences of misinformation, including loss of trust in public institutions, delayed action on pressing issues such as climate change, and the financial toll on health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Fault Lines" report involved a panel of international experts, including leading cognitive...
COVID-19 impacts worse for Māori, Pasifika and disabled people, study finds
Results of a major nationwide study show the impacts of COVID-19 have been worse for Māori, Pasifika, and disabled people. The study, published today, is based on survey research with 990 people who caught COVID-19 before 1 December 2021. Information was also collected through in-depth interviews with 52 people.
'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans
Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Continued ear wax services crucial, say researchers
A new study by University of Manchester audiologists has highlighted the difficulties people face with impacted ear wax. The findings are published in the British Journal of General Practice as more and more people face the prospect of ear wax removal services being discontinued at their GP surgeries. However, despite...
COVID booster vaccines: How a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity
COVID vaccines call our immune systems to action, generating antibodies which fight against any contact we have with the virus. Antibodies help to reduce the effects of an infection or even prevent it altogether. Scientists have estimated that vaccination has averted millions of COVID deaths worldwide. Studies have also shown...
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
100 million Nigerians are at risk of neglected tropical diseases: What the country is doing about it
Neglected tropical diseases are a group of communicable diseases found in tropical and subtropical regions of the world. They are classified as "neglected" because they have received little or no attention in terms of prevention and control for several decades. The World Health Organization guides the way they are identified and managed.
Geographic-level disparities reported in meeting physical activity guidelines
Geographic-level disparities are evident in the prevalence of meeting aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined physical activity guidelines, according to research published in the Jan. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Christiaan G. Abildso, Ph.D., from West Virginia University School of Public...
Fact check: Are viral videos showing COVID-19 vaccine side effects accurate?
Videos appearing to show people experiencing severe side effects after allegedly receiving COVID-19 vaccines are making the rounds on social media as part of a renewed push from anti-vaccine movements to cast doubt on safety. Twitter users have shared videos of people who've claimed to have experienced tremors, seizures, paralysis,...
Small study shows promise for antimalarial monoclonal antibody to prevent malaria
A monoclonal antibody treatment was found to be safe, well tolerated, and effective in protecting against malaria in a small group of healthy volunteers who were exposed to malaria in a challenge study, according to new research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).
The many manifestations of long COVID
Over the past three years, it has become clear that, for many people, the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection persist long after an initial case of COVID-19 wanes. Like primary COVID-19, the affliction, known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) or long COVID, has highly variable duration, symptoms and severity. And as data accumulates, it appears that long COVID is a serious public health problem that will not go away any time soon.
Study shows FDA-approved TB regimen may not work against the deadliest form of TB due to multidrug-resistant strains
Findings from a Johns Hopkins Children's Center study in animal models show that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antibiotic regimen for multidrug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB) may not work for TB meningitis. Studies in a small number of people also provide evidence that a new combination of drugs is needed to develop effective treatments for TB meningitis due to MDR strains.
Primary care plays a role in helping patients with long COVID symptoms by providing holistic, trustworthy care
Many people are experiencing a variety of long COVID-19 symptoms and are relying on some of their own methods to allay those symptoms. Others are in need of additional therapies from their medical care team. Researchers from Germany asked patients experiencing post-COVID symptoms about the therapies they used and found...
Algorithms to assess stroke risk are markedly worse for Black Americans
Current medical standards for accessing stroke risk perform worse for Black Americans than they do for white Americans, potentially creating a self-perpetuating driver of health inequities. A study, led by Duke Health researchers and appearing online Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), evaluated various existing...
Video: Protecting your eyesight from glaucoma
Glaucoma is one of the world's leading causes of blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Half of people with glaucoma don't even know they have it. If you're over 60 or have a family history of glaucoma, your risk is higher.
Gum infection may be a risk factor for heart arrhythmia, researchers find
Periodontitis, a gum disease, can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have found that it could be connected to even more severe problems elsewhere in the body—the heart. In a study published in JACC: Clinical...
Researchers map the effects of dietary nutrients on disease
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London have created a tool to predict the effects of different diets on both cancerous cells and healthy cells. Their work could help disentangle the subtle metabolic changes associated with different types of nutrients, and improve our understanding of the link between diet and disease.
Unusual norovirus activity sees UK cases soar 37% higher than pre-pandemic average
Cases of norovirus, commonly known as winter vomiting sickness, have soared by 37% compared to the same period pre-COVID. Today's report from the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) says cases for the first two weeks in January jumped by 37% over the five season average pre-pandemic, with over 65s reporting the steepest rise.
COVID has increased trust in genetics, survey finds
A survey of more than 2,000 British adults finds that trust in genetics is high and went up significantly during the pandemic. It also finds that there is a hunger for more coverage of genetics. The pandemic has gone hand-in-hand with a much-increased public profile of science—genetics in particular. Be...
