Generational inequalities in mental health accelerated during COVID-19 pandemic, suggests study

Over the past three years, it has become clear that, for many people, the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection persist long after an initial case of COVID-19 wanes. Like primary COVID-19, the affliction, known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) or long COVID, has highly variable duration, symptoms and severity. And as data accumulates, it appears that long COVID is a serious public health problem that will not go away any time soon.

2 DAYS AGO