(KWNO)- The Winona Public Library announced in a press release that they will be hosting a ‘Galentine’s Day’ event on February 13th. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. the library wants to celebrate your lady friends. All attendees will receive a goodie bag and will have the opportunity to have their tarot cards read and visit a photo booth.

WINONA, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO