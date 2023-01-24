ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

MIX 106

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Humane Society Offering Valentine’s Photo Shoot For Pets

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley absolutely adore their pets--but Valentine's Day is not, and never really has been, an overwhelmingly "pet-centered" holiday. In fact, you have to wonder if pets get jealous on Valentine's Day--watching you or your significant other receive all of these gifts and attention and in many instances, the pet was in the house first!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years

According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area

Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Hilarious Vintage TV Clip From 1960’s Gets Idaho Totally Wrong

There are very few people more proud of their home than those who live in Idaho--and especially, here in the Treasure Valley. From time to time (these days it feels more often than not), Idaho will make national headlines. Usually, it is for something political, ridiculous, or viral. But did you know that Idaho has, many times, been front and center in some of television and the big screen's biggest productions?
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Man dead after stepping into traffic on I-184 in Boise

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Jan. 25, at approximately 6:18 p.m.. A 20-year-old male from Boise stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I184 near milepost 2, in Boise. The male was struck by a...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
