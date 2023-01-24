ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Ted Rivers

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Idaho

Idaho is a state known for its natural beauty, with vast stretches of wilderness and rugged terrain. However, it's also home to a number of notable individuals who have made their mark in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has produced a diverse group of talented individuals.
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Idaho that You Need to Visit (2023)

Most people don’t think about traveling to Idaho because there’s not much to do. While Idaho only has two cities with over 100,000 residents, there’s still plenty to do. There are so many small towns in Idaho that you should add to your bucket list. If you...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho medical school director to budget committee: Residencies still a challenge for students

The director of the University of Idaho’s medical school program told members of the Idaho Legislature’s budget-setting committee Friday that it continues to struggle with too few in-state residency options for graduating students, contributing to Idaho’s longtime problem of having the lowest number of physicians per 100,000 people. The Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho […] The post Idaho medical school director to budget committee: Residencies still a challenge for students appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws

The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
KIDO Talk Radio

13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying

Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

