Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Township Appoints New Board Member

EDWARDSVILLE - By unanimous vote Wednesday, the Edwardsville Township Board appointed Glen Carbon resident Sitsofe Luh Nutsukpui to fill a vacant trustee position. The vacancy was created with the resignation of board member Charles "Skip" Schmidt in December.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
edglentoday.com

One Block of East Schwarz Street to Be Closed for Construction Project

EDWARDSVILLE – One block of East Schwarz Street is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, January 30, for a sanitary sewer installation project. The closure will shut down East Schwarz Street between South Buchanan Street and South Kansas Street. The intersections on both sides of the closure will remain...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Clayton COO admits to minority business enterprise fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS – A former Clayton business owner and COO admitted in federal court that he committed fraud and sidestepped requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud. He was a former co-owner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Kent Weber Joins Busey Bank As Treasury Management Executive

EDWARDSVILLE - With extensive experience in the banking industry, Kent Weber has joined Busey Bank as Vice President - Treasury Management Executive. In his role, he works closely with commercial business owners to ensure their needs are met through Busey’s expansive suite of Treasury Management products and solutions, including ACH Services, Positive Pay, Remote Deposit Capture, Lockbox Services, and Integrated Payables.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

Triad approves tax abatement for new manufacturing facility

The Triad Board of Education met Monday, setting a 2023-24 school calendar, upping the pay for substitute paraprofessionals and approving a tax abatement for a new light-industrial facility in the works in Troy. The tax abatement will give Creative Blow Mold Tooling a reduction of 90% of the value of...
TROY, IL
timestribunenews.com

Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening

The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved

GLEN CARBON, IL
advantagenews.com

Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary

The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
ALTON, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Scooter's Coffee Opens First Location In Swansea, Grand Opening January 27

SWANSEA – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2700 N Illinois, Swansea, IL 62226. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
SWANSEA, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton church hosts food & supply giveaway

Messiah Lutheran Church on Milton Road in Alton recently applied for and received a $5,000 grant, and it’s using that money to reach out to the community. For the next five Saturdays, running through the end of February, the church will be giving away a warm meal and various other necessities for those in need.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk settles in to new job

The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election. She tells The Big Z she’s been...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO

