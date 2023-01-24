Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Appoints New Board Member
EDWARDSVILLE - By unanimous vote Wednesday, the Edwardsville Township Board appointed Glen Carbon resident Sitsofe Luh Nutsukpui to fill a vacant trustee position. The vacancy was created with the resignation of board member Charles “Skip” Schmidt in December. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!
$75M luxury apartment complex already under construction will expand with $13.5M mixed-use project
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is expanding a $75 million apartment complex project that's already under construction by adding a $13.5 million mixed-use building. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, founded by Tom Kaiman, will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex in Dardenne Prairie, in...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
edglentoday.com
One Block of East Schwarz Street to Be Closed for Construction Project
EDWARDSVILLE – One block of East Schwarz Street is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, January 30, for a sanitary sewer installation project. The closure will shut down East Schwarz Street between South Buchanan Street and South Kansas Street. The intersections on both sides of the closure will remain...
Clayton COO admits to minority business enterprise fraud scheme
ST. LOUIS – A former Clayton business owner and COO admitted in federal court that he committed fraud and sidestepped requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud. He was a former co-owner...
edglentoday.com
Kent Weber Joins Busey Bank As Treasury Management Executive
EDWARDSVILLE - With extensive experience in the banking industry, Kent Weber has joined Busey Bank as Vice President - Treasury Management Executive. In his role, he works closely with commercial business owners to ensure their needs are met through Busey’s expansive suite of Treasury Management products and solutions, including ACH Services, Positive Pay, Remote Deposit Capture, Lockbox Services, and Integrated Payables.
timestribunenews.com
Triad approves tax abatement for new manufacturing facility
The Triad Board of Education met Monday, setting a 2023-24 school calendar, upping the pay for substitute paraprofessionals and approving a tax abatement for a new light-industrial facility in the works in Troy. The tax abatement will give Creative Blow Mold Tooling a reduction of 90% of the value of...
stlpublicradio.org
Property owners are still dealing with damage from Spire’s gas pipeline construction
The saga surrounding the embattled Spire STL Pipeline appears mostly resolved after a federal regulator approved its operating permit, but some property owners along the route through Illinois’ Greene and Jersey counties are still contending with construction damage. “We have several outstanding damages,” said Jacob Gettings, who owns a...
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening
The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
advantagenews.com
Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary
The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Scooter's Coffee Opens First Location In Swansea, Grand Opening January 27
SWANSEA – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2700 N Illinois, Swansea, IL 62226. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
timestribunenews.com
Letter to editor: Chairman calls out Troy, Bethalto board members for sidestepping voters on pay increase
Earlier this month, County Board members Mick Madison (R – Bethalto) and Stacey Pace (R – Troy) tried – unsuccessfully – to get a pay hike (Madison $53,000 and Pace $10,000), in addition to the $14,500 salary that all county board members receive. Their plan was...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
advantagenews.com
Alton church hosts food & supply giveaway
Messiah Lutheran Church on Milton Road in Alton recently applied for and received a $5,000 grant, and it’s using that money to reach out to the community. For the next five Saturdays, running through the end of February, the church will be giving away a warm meal and various other necessities for those in need.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk settles in to new job
The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election. She tells The Big Z she’s been...
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
General Motors Wentzville Assembly rolls out next-gen midsize trucks
With a honk of the horn and a push on the gas, the next generation of midsize trucks rolled off the assembly line at GM’s Wentzville plant.
