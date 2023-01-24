Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Rain, thunder, showers, a chill, and sun by Friday
As expected, it has been a dreary and damp day for most of our area. Sorry to say that the outlook for Saturday night through Thursday looks a bit worse. A surface low with an attendant cold front has begun its eastward trek across Texas and Oklahoma and eventually will move into the ArkLaTex. We are getting plentiful moisture on the heels of a gusty south wind. The low-level jet stream will also yield abundant moisture and warm air. The wind today has been rather gusty and may continue into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will likely increase late this evening and especially into the overnight hours. This will be due to a disturbance that will head northeast across our area ahead of our approaching cold front. As if this were not enough rain and storms, there will be likely development again Sunday.
newschannel6now.com
Arctic air, freezing rain create a wintry mess this week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of wintry weather is set to impact Texoma early next week, but it looks to be more of the icy variety rather than the snowy kind. Tonight, our arctic cold front will sweep across Texoma, bringing gusty winds and tumbling temperatures. Behind north winds gusting to 35 mph, “feels like” temperatures will plunge into the teens and 20s first thing Sunday morning.
brownwoodnews.com
Weather To Turn Colder Sunday, Possibly Icy by Monday Night
Colder temperatures return on Sunday but temperatures get even colder Monday into Wednesday. Factor in the likelihood of precipitation and the stage is set for some winter weather and possible travel issues over West Central Texas. KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner shares his Saturday thoughts below. “While we enjoy our weekend,...
Rare 'fallstreak' clouds appear in sky over Central Texas
Central Texas residents likened the strange clouds to UFO's.
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
'Holey' mackerel sky! Dozens of planes punch holes into clouds across the Southeast
There were some surreal sights in the skies over the Southeastern U.S. Thursday -- both from above and below the cloud deck.
KCBD
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
PASADENA, Texas (KHOU) - Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, a grandmother is recounting how she and her family survived the storm while trapped in their SUV. Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from Pasadena High School on Tuesday afternoon...
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
KOCO
VIDEO: Family rides out tornado in SUV: 'It was terrifying'
PASADENA, Texas — Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, one woman is recounting how she survived the storm. The woman had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from school when the powerful winds and rain came upon them. The woman's daughter also was with them.
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Parts of North Texas wake up to fresh blanket of snow
GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Some parts of North Texas woke up to a few inches of snow on Wednesday morning. In Gainesville, some residents said a couple inches fell overnight, blanketing their yards and vehicles.Gainesville ISD canceled classes for Jan. 25, so students will have a snow day. As people woke up, many of them had to brush away the snow or even melt it off of their cars. "I was trying to put water on it to get it to melt a little bit so I can actually go to work," said Preston Brewer, who lives in Gainesville.Other people enjoyed the wintery mix as they don't have to go into work today and get to enjoy time with the family."I went to eat breakfast at McDonald's... I'm going to go see my grandkids - they're out of school today - and see the snowman if he's still there," said Curtis Sweeten, another Gainesville resident.The one place you won't find snow is on the roads. While they are wet in many places, above-freezing temperatures have kept them from getting too slick.
Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas
NEW YORK — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A "large and destructive" tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later warned of...
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
fox8live.com
Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
Tornado Tears Through Parts Of Texas, Thousands Left Without Power
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Severe storms, strong wind gusts possible Wednesday in central, eastern North Carolina
Strong to severe storms are expected to move in Wednesday across central North Carolina.
