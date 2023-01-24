EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a social media posting from a non-student of EHS that created significant attention on Thursday afternoon. Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the following: “Late this afternoon, District #7 and Edwardsville High School became aware of a threatening photo from a non-EHS student that had been widely shared. We promptly worked with the Edwardsville Police Department to ensure the safety of all our students and have determined that there is no active threat to any of our students.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO