Edwardsville student Taryn Leigh Trauernicht Earns Dean's List Honors At Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – Edwardsville student Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, an industrial engineering student was named to the fall semester Dean's List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022...
Liberty Middle Teacher Lauren Davis Brings Home Importance Of Language Arts To Her Students
EDWARDSVILLE - Teachers are often asked by their students, “Why do I have to learn this?” and “When will I ever use this in life?” For Liberty Middle School sixth-grade language arts teacher Lauren Davis, the answer is simple. “You must learn to read and write. Language arts is one of the only classes that significantly impacts every person’s daily life.”
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
Liberty Middle School Youth Shine In Math Counts Competition
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School had something to celebrate this week after defeating Lincoln Middle in the annual District 7 Math Counts competition. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Liberty Middle School recognized the...
EHS Dance Girls Post Sensational Season, Qualify For State After Washington Sectional
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's dance team has been on a roll this season. The girls claimed fifth place in the Washington Sectional this past weekend and the team qualified for the IHSA State Finals. The state meet will be Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Sign in to...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Edwardsville Police Investigate Social Media Post From Non-EHS Student With 'Threatening Photo'
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a social media posting from a non-student of EHS that created significant attention on Thursday afternoon. Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the following: “Late this afternoon, District #7 and Edwardsville High School became aware of a threatening photo from a non-EHS student that had been widely shared. We promptly worked with the Edwardsville Police Department to ensure the safety of all our students and have determined that there is no active threat to any of our students.
Edwardsville Athletic Department Honors Wrestling Coach Jon Wagner At His Last Home Match
EDWARDSVILLE - Legendary Edwardsville High School wrestling coach Jon Wagner was honored at a varsity home match on Thursday. The home match was Wagner's last at EHS. Wagner is retiring in the upcoming days after 27 years as the Tigers' coach. Edwardsville dominated East St. Louis 75-0 in the home match on Thursday night.
Pickleball plan pits Kirkwood residents against neighboring country club
Pickleball’s popularity is growing in the St. Louis area. The sound generated by the crack of the ball on the paddle is a growing concern for residents of Kirkwood’s Osage Hills neighborhood.
Kent Weber Joins Busey Bank As Treasury Management Executive
EDWARDSVILLE - With extensive experience in the banking industry, Kent Weber has joined Busey Bank as Vice President - Treasury Management Executive. In his role, he works closely with commercial business owners to ensure their needs are met through Busey’s expansive suite of Treasury Management products and solutions, including ACH Services, Positive Pay, Remote Deposit Capture, Lockbox Services, and Integrated Payables.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End
Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
Edwardsville Hockey Roundup, Plus Photo Gallery/Video
Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. EDWARDSVILLE 5, ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC 0: Andrew Mohesky scored twice to lead Edwardsville to a 5-0 win over St. Dominic Catholic of O'Fallon, Mo. in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game played Tuesday night at RP Lumber Center.
Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis
A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
East Alton Shooting Investigation Leads To Additional Attempted-Murder Charges In Nevada, California
EAST ALTON - An investigation by East Alton Police that led to a defendant being convicted in Madison County of attempted murder has now resulted in the defendant also being charged with attempted murder in Nevada and California. After the defendant was charged in Madison County in connection with a...
