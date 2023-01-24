ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Edwardsville student Taryn Leigh Trauernicht Earns Dean's List Honors At Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Edwardsville student Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, an industrial engineering student was named to the fall semester Dean's List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022...
AMES, IA
edglentoday.com

Liberty Middle Teacher Lauren Davis Brings Home Importance Of Language Arts To Her Students

EDWARDSVILLE - Teachers are often asked by their students, “Why do I have to learn this?” and “When will I ever use this in life?” For Liberty Middle School sixth-grade language arts teacher Lauren Davis, the answer is simple. “You must learn to read and write. Language arts is one of the only classes that significantly impacts every person’s daily life.”
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
stlmag.com

The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis

American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Liberty Middle School Youth Shine In Math Counts Competition

EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School had something to celebrate this week after defeating Lincoln Middle in the annual District 7 Math Counts competition. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Liberty Middle School recognized the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Investigate Social Media Post From Non-EHS Student With 'Threatening Photo'

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a social media posting from a non-student of EHS that created significant attention on Thursday afternoon. Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the following: “Late this afternoon, District #7 and Edwardsville High School became aware of a threatening photo from a non-EHS student that had been widely shared. We promptly worked with the Edwardsville Police Department to ensure the safety of all our students and have determined that there is no active threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Kent Weber Joins Busey Bank As Treasury Management Executive

EDWARDSVILLE - With extensive experience in the banking industry, Kent Weber has joined Busey Bank as Vice President - Treasury Management Executive. In his role, he works closely with commercial business owners to ensure their needs are met through Busey’s expansive suite of Treasury Management products and solutions, including ACH Services, Positive Pay, Remote Deposit Capture, Lockbox Services, and Integrated Payables.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End

Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Hockey Roundup, Plus Photo Gallery/Video

Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. EDWARDSVILLE 5, ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC 0: Andrew Mohesky scored twice to lead Edwardsville to a 5-0 win over St. Dominic Catholic of O'Fallon, Mo. in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game played Tuesday night at RP Lumber Center.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis

A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

