PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 27, 2023: Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini threaten WPIAL records
Makhai Valentine threatened the WPIAL single-game scoring record with 63 points in a 100-70 victory for Steel Valley over Brentwood in Section 2-3A boys basketball Friday night. led Steel Valley (9-9, 7-2) with 63 points and. Nahjir Norris added 14 points for the Ironmen (9-9, 7-2). Carter Betz poured in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Behind 2 Allegheny County champions, Quaker Valley wrestlers continue strong season
Two highly skilled Quaker Valley athletes shared the winner’s spotlight at the Allegheny County wrestling championships Jan. 20-21 at Fox Chapel. Brandon Krul took first place in the 127-pound weight division, as the QV senior competed with a flurry, pinning all five of his opponents and earning the award for the most pins in the least amount of time (3:58).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway’s 1st-year unified bocce program providing ‘positive, uplifting’ experience
Gateway athletic director Don Holl first saw what a unified bocce program was all about while at Seneca Valley, and he felt it would be something to consider at Gateway. “I thought it was a really cool thing, so we investigated it and spoke to the school board about it before going ahead with plans to bring a program here, just as we would with anything else,” Holl said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 29, 2023: Despite milestone for Jayden Davis, Lincoln Park handles Chartiers Valley
Class 4A No. 1 Lincoln Park opened an 11-point first-quarter lead and rolled to a 79-65 victory over Chartiers Valley in a nonsection boys basketball game Sunday at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour. Meleek Thomas poured in 37 points, and DeAndre Moye added 18 for Lincoln Park...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school sports notebook: Ex-Hempfield, Jeannette football assistant heads to Central Catholic
Former Jeannette and Hempfield football assistant Ryan Reitz will be with a new team next season. Reitz has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Central Catholic under new head coach Ryan Lehmeier. “When Ryan asked, it was just too hard to pass up an opportunity like this,” Reitz said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional girls run away with win vs. Greensburg Salem
Close losses have plagued Franklin Regional all season long. The trend was getting tired. The Panthers lost to Mars by three points, Plum by two and then three, Seton LaSalle by one and Penn Hills by two. Five defeats by a combined 11 points. Eager to reverse course, the Panthers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys respond with victory over Franklin Regional
Joe Salvino sent his team an impassioned message after Friday’s win over. The Belle Vernon boys basketball coach didn’t hold back. Red-faced and vehement, and with that familiar shrill, he questioned his team’s accountability, its defensive energy and its eagerness to play as a team after the Leopards were nearly outplayed at home.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton boys earn season sweep of Highlands in key section matchup
The Highlands boys basketball team scored 23 points in the first half of Friday’s clash with Hampton, a matchup of the top two teams in Section 1-4A. The Golden Rams usually have a higher point total after 16 minutes of play, but their defense was strong as they held the equally potent Talbots to just 17 points at the break.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite rough going, Belle Vernon boys get past Southmoreland
Feeling like his team got away with something in its latest win — the first of three straight games this weekend for Belle Vernon — boys basketball coach Joe Salvino showed more frustration than content as he emerged from the locker room on Friday night and climbed the stairs back to the gym floor.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional notebook: Bowlers claim county titles
Brandon Smith is the captain of the Franklin Regional boys bowling team. For at least one day, he was the man at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Smith won the boys individual championship at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships. Smith rolled a three-game series of 696 with a 246 in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candid Close-up Q&A with WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Tom Pipkins
Tom Pipkins was a fearless performer when he hit the basketball court during his heyday at Valley, and later Duquesne University. Utilizing his impressive athleticism and an adept shooting touch, Pipkins racked up a WPIAL record 2,838 points from 1989-93 during a highly successful basketball career at Valley. The previous mark was set in 1955 by Wampum’s Don Hennon with 2,376 points.
