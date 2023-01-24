ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

Prison time for felon who ditched gun near playground

A Granite City man is headed to federal prison after disobeying terms of his supervised release from previous gun convictions. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says 30-year-old Donnie Sherrell pled guilty to one count of firearm possession by a felon and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. According to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering

A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Washington Man Arrested n Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation

A Washington man was arrested Jan. 26 as part of an investigation into drug dealing. Tony Ward, 36, was arrested at Poor Boy Car Wash in Union, allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and 98 capsules of suspected fentanyl. Sheriff Steven Pelton said the investigation with his...
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Granite City man pleads guilty to having firearm as felon

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man from Granite City was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while out on supervised release. Donnie A. Sherrell was on release for other gun convictions. He pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton shooter facing new charges

An Alton man sentenced this week in an East Alton attempted murder case is facing similar charges out of California and Nevada. 31-year-old Berton Newton is charged in connection with shooting incidents in Las Vegas in mid-December 2021 and in Fresno in January 2022. He remains held in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to an Illinois prison.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
rolling out

Missouri man gets life sentence for killing police officer

A Missouri driver who struck and killed a police officer who tried to stop him from fleeing has been sentenced to life in prison plus 13 years. Caleb Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 in a bench trial for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Pierce, also 24, was part of the team that tried to stop Campbell. Campbell drove over spike strips and hit Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, which connects Missouri and Illinois.
VENICE, IL
FOX2Now

Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Sentenced On Substance Related Offences

Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
GREENVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime

The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and many of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support the...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

