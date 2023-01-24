A Missouri driver who struck and killed a police officer who tried to stop him from fleeing has been sentenced to life in prison plus 13 years. Caleb Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 in a bench trial for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Pierce, also 24, was part of the team that tried to stop Campbell. Campbell drove over spike strips and hit Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, which connects Missouri and Illinois.

