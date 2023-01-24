Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Prison time for felon who ditched gun near playground
A Granite City man is headed to federal prison after disobeying terms of his supervised release from previous gun convictions. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says 30-year-old Donnie Sherrell pled guilty to one count of firearm possession by a felon and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. According to...
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
Sullivan Independent News
Washington Man Arrested n Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation
A Washington man was arrested Jan. 26 as part of an investigation into drug dealing. Tony Ward, 36, was arrested at Poor Boy Car Wash in Union, allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and 98 capsules of suspected fentanyl. Sheriff Steven Pelton said the investigation with his...
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
edglentoday.com
Man Not In Custody: 48-Year-Old Faces At-Large Charges Of Statutory Rape
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued “At Large” charges on suspect Julian Jones Sr., 48 years of age, of the 2400 block of Princess Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, 63136, for Statutory Rape Second Degree. A...
KMOV
Granite City man pleads guilty to having firearm as felon
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man from Granite City was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while out on supervised release. Donnie A. Sherrell was on release for other gun convictions. He pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will...
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away.
advantagenews.com
East Alton shooter facing new charges
An Alton man sentenced this week in an East Alton attempted murder case is facing similar charges out of California and Nevada. 31-year-old Berton Newton is charged in connection with shooting incidents in Las Vegas in mid-December 2021 and in Fresno in January 2022. He remains held in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to an Illinois prison.
Man shot, killed Friday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man's shooting death Friday evening in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
Man accused of several crimes after meeting St. Louis woman on dating app
ST. LOUIS – Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app. Police say a 36-year-old man is accused in the crimes, which include firing shots in the woman’s home and holding her against will for several days.
2 juveniles arrested in St. Louis crash, linked to murder and carjackings
Two juveniles were arrested after a crash Wednesday in the Downtown West area. Police say both are possibly responsible for a series of St. Louis carjackings and attempted carjackings, in addition to one murder, in recent days.
Missouri man gets life sentence for killing police officer
A Missouri driver who struck and killed a police officer who tried to stop him from fleeing has been sentenced to life in prison plus 13 years. Caleb Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 in a bench trial for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Pierce, also 24, was part of the team that tried to stop Campbell. Campbell drove over spike strips and hit Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, which connects Missouri and Illinois.
Neighbors of fatal carjacking victim call for end to violence
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they want federal authorities to prosecute a 16-year-old arrested after a string of carjackings and a murder.
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
wgel.com
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime
The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and many of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support the...
KMOV
Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
