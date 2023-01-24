ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Benzinga

Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Benzinga

Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade

A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
Benzinga

MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Broadcom 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.38%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion. Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 10 years ago, it...
Benzinga

Here's How Genelux Has Performed Since Its IPO

Genelux GNLX opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in June 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 2.50 million shares to the public at $6.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock increased 2.50% from its opening price of $6.0 to its closing price of $6.15.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy