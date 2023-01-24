ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of possessing drugs, counterfeit money

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges for reportedly having drugs and counterfeit money on him during a traffic stop. Officers were surveilling around 3rd Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022, when they saw a vehicle, operated by Greg Potter, 43, turn onto 3rd Street without using a turn signal. Police conducted a […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service

On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH

State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
ELDERTON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO DUE IN COURT TODAY FOR PLEA HEARINGS

A Westmoreland County man who has an extensive criminal history is due for a plea court hearing today in Indiana County Court. 43-year-old Dennis Michael Shank of Derry will enter his plea before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco for charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility for an incident reported on April 15th of 2021. Shank has a criminal history that goes back to 1997, with charges of theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct filed against him previously. In 2022, he was also charged with possessing an instrument of crime with intent and inmate procuring a weapon for himself for trying to make a weapon out of wires from face masks. He planned on trying to escape during a preliminary hearing in June of last year, but police got wind of the plan and he was caught with his handmade weapons.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy