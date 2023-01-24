Treasury Tells Congress It Will Suspend Some Federal Retirement Investments After Debt Limit Breach

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined
Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Federal Proposal of ‘MENA' Category Long Overdue, Advocates Say
The Biden administration’s proposal to add a “Middle Eastern or North African” (MENA) identifier to official documents like the census is the latest progress in a decades-long fight to secure representation for a historically statistically invisible community. In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the Federal Interagency...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
White House Approves 16 Million People for Contested Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. Whether They See Relief Depends on Supreme Court Decision
The Biden administration has approved more than 16 million people for student loan forgiveness, but whether they see the relief will depend on the Supreme Court's decision. The nine justices will hear oral arguments over the policy Feb. 28. Here's a state-by-state breakdown of where those borrowers live. The U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Unemployment System Still Plagued by Delays 3 Years After Pandemic-Era Downturn
The U.S. unemployment system buckled in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Historically, high claims ran headlong into the reduced resources of state workforce agencies, but in this case they have also had to beat back elevated unemployment fraud and new CARES Act programs. The system hasn't fully recovered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition
Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Is a ‘Rolling Recession' and How Does It Affect Consumers? Economic Experts Explain
There's a lot of speculation about whether a recession is coming in 2023. Some economists say the country is already experiencing a "rolling recession," rather than a broad contraction to come later. There are certain steps Americans can take now to prepare for successive downturns. By most measures, the U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Meeting
Stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 56 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.2%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The DOJ's Antitrust Case Against Google Is Ambitious But Risky
The Department of Justice's latest challenge to Google's tech empire is high risk with potentially high reward. If the agency gets its way, it would get a court to order a breakup of Google's digital advertising business and expand the boundaries of antitrust law for future digital monopoly cases. But...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Covid Chief Jeff Zients to Replace Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff, Biden Confirms
Jeff Zients, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator under Biden and former Obama era economic advisor, will replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff. Zients helped turn around healthcare.gov after it's hectic rollout and served as Obama's head of the National Economic Council. He's worked at Bain &...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings
As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
Comments / 0