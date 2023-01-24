Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rick Astley Sues Rapper Yung Gravy for ‘Vocal Imitation' of Hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up'
Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy, accusing the rapper of impersonating his voice on the song “Betty (Get Money).”. The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer is seeking relief for the alleged “unauthorized, intentional, theft of his voice for commercial purposes," according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 26 and obtained by NBC News.
Sopranos Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25
The family of "The Sopranos" actor John Ventimiglia is mourning the death of his daughter Odele Cape Ventimiglia. The 25-year-old passed away on Jan. 12, according to her obituary. Her mom, Belinda Cape, also confirmed the news in a Jan. 21 Facebook post. "Heartbroken to have to post our darling...
Frankie Muniz Says It Was Easy to Trade Hollywood Stardom for NASCAR: ‘I Want to Live the Most Fulfilled Life I Can'
Frankie Muniz doesn't mind if you still think of him as Malcolm, the wisecracking main character of the popular sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle", which over its seven season run made him a worldwide star. But since the program ended in 2006, Muniz's career has seen him spending less time...
