CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6
Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Mayor Pureval, Kansas City: No need to infuriate the other team
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt delivered a brief message to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and others as the Kansas City Chiefs discussed the "bulletin-board material" Pureval provided ahead of the Bengals' AFC Championship loss Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. "Maybe mayors - just be mayors," Van Pelt said during "SportsCenter" late Sunday. "You...
Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game
A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite
Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game. Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110. The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.
CBS Sports
Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles injuries: Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey cleared; Travis Kelce questionable
We're down to the NFL's final four Sunday, with what should be two wire-to-wire matchups on tap. The injury report is refreshingly light as well after Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two stars who fought through ankle and calf issues respectively in divisional-round wins last weekend, were free of any designations on Friday.
Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show. Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
CBS Sports
76ers vs. Nuggets: James Harden leaves bench mid-play, deflects ball leading to technical foul on Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden decided to try a new form of defense late in the third quarter of the contest between the Sixers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. With just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Harden was seated on Philly's bench and jumped directly onto...
CBS Sports
NFL DFS picks, 2023 NFL playoffs: 49ers vs. Eagles, Chiefs vs. Bengals lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel
Four teams remain in the 2023 NFL playoffs, making it imperative to hit on the right picks from a smaller than usual NFL DFS player pool on conference championship weekend. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Brock Purdy and the 49ers for the 2023 NFC Championship Game, while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. With his lingering ankle injury, should Mahomes still be considered a must-start player in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks on Sunday? Should you build your Conference Championship Round NFL DFS picks around other star players like Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Travis Kelce, or Isiah Pacheco?
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Has Ezekiel Elliott played his last game with Cowboys? Sizing up options, what Dallas should do
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard formed arguably the NFL's best running back tandem this season. The duo may be headed for a break up. Pollard, who suffered a high ankle sprain and broken left fibula in the Cowboys' season ending 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional playoffs, is an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jonathan Gannon says he's returning in 2023 despite head coach interviews: 'Philly's keeping me'
Jonathan Gannon has been a hot target in the head coaching cycle for the last two years, reportedly drawing interest from the Broncos and Cardinals while landing repeat interviews with the Texans. But the Eagles defensive coordinator isn't going anywhere for at least another year, telling Philadelphia's Fox 29 after Sunday's NFC title win that he's set to return to the team in 2023.
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts makes NFL history as Eagles break 50-year-old rushing record during NFC Championship Game
A half-century ago, Vince Lombardi's Packers leaned on a powerful running game to win the franchise's second of five title during the decade. Using a similar philosophy to the one Lombardi used back then, Nick Sirianni's Eagles have had similar success on the ground while making their own championship run.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for 2023 NFL conference title games: Eagles torch 49ers; Burrow, Chase can't be stopped
We're now into the NFL final four, and by the end of this weekend we'll know what the Super Bowl LVII matchup in Arizona will be. As usual, we expect some crazy stuff to happen when these conference championship games kick off. So, here we are once again with our bold predictions: three for both the NFC and AFC title games.
CBS Sports
Perfect Steelers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Pittsburgh adds to the offensive line before focusing on defense
Mike Tomlin is one of the most underappreciated coaches in the NFL. The accomplishment of finishing with a .500 record or better each of his 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers is remarkable, especially considering the quarterback struggles over the past half-decade. Pittsburgh may have finally found an answer to its quarterback situation moving forward but other questions on the roster persist.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons throws shade at Eagles defense during NFC Championship Game
Micah Parsons isn't playing, but the Cowboys linebacker was locked into Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers. Not one to hide his opinions, Parsons offered a critical assessment of the Eagles defense during the first half of Sunday's game. Based on his tweet, Parsons wasn't impressed with Philadelphia's defensive effort.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule by top model on 16-6 roll
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket has reached its final four, and the 2023 AFC Championship Game and 2023 NFC Championship Game have slim NFL spreads that indicate just how competitive this weekend will be. The AFC Championship Game 2023 has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the NFC Championship Game 2023. That makes this just the third time ever that both title games have NFL spreads of 2.5 or shorter. Thus, there are no easy selections for your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers LB recalls Cowboys' massive Super Bowl mistake as heavy favorites more than 25 years ago
For anyone who likes David vs. Goliath stories, Super Bowl XXX is right down your alley. The Cowboys, winners of two of the previous three Super Bowls, were massive favorites over the Steelers, who were hoping to snap the NFC's run of 11 consecutive wins in the big game. Heavy...
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Bengals expert picks: Odds, spread, total, player props, TV channel, streaming for AFC Championship
For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will duke it out at Arrowhead Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. That game needed overtime to determine a winner and it was Joe Burrow's Bengals that found themselves as the last team standing in the AFC.
