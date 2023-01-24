ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS Sports

Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6

Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
DALLAS, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Mayor Pureval, Kansas City: No need to infuriate the other team

ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt delivered a brief message to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and others as the Kansas City Chiefs discussed the "bulletin-board material" Pureval provided ahead of the Bengals' AFC Championship loss Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. "Maybe mayors - just be mayors," Van Pelt said during "SportsCenter" late Sunday. "You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game

A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite

Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game. Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110. The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show.  Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

NFL DFS picks, 2023 NFL playoffs: 49ers vs. Eagles, Chiefs vs. Bengals lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Four teams remain in the 2023 NFL playoffs, making it imperative to hit on the right picks from a smaller than usual NFL DFS player pool on conference championship weekend. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Brock Purdy and the 49ers for the 2023 NFC Championship Game, while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. With his lingering ankle injury, should Mahomes still be considered a must-start player in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks on Sunday? Should you build your Conference Championship Round NFL DFS picks around other star players like Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Travis Kelce, or Isiah Pacheco?
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jonathan Gannon says he's returning in 2023 despite head coach interviews: 'Philly's keeping me'

Jonathan Gannon has been a hot target in the head coaching cycle for the last two years, reportedly drawing interest from the Broncos and Cardinals while landing repeat interviews with the Texans. But the Eagles defensive coordinator isn't going anywhere for at least another year, telling Philadelphia's Fox 29 after Sunday's NFC title win that he's set to return to the team in 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Perfect Steelers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Pittsburgh adds to the offensive line before focusing on defense

Mike Tomlin is one of the most underappreciated coaches in the NFL. The accomplishment of finishing with a .500 record or better each of his 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers is remarkable, especially considering the quarterback struggles over the past half-decade. Pittsburgh may have finally found an answer to its quarterback situation moving forward but other questions on the roster persist.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule by top model on 16-6 roll

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket has reached its final four, and the 2023 AFC Championship Game and 2023 NFC Championship Game have slim NFL spreads that indicate just how competitive this weekend will be. The AFC Championship Game 2023 has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the NFC Championship Game 2023. That makes this just the third time ever that both title games have NFL spreads of 2.5 or shorter. Thus, there are no easy selections for your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

