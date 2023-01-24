Craig Conklin got his first taste of on-field coaching in professional baseball in 2019.

Now he’s about to embark on his first experience leading a team as a manager.

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday the appointment of Conklin as the Lansing Lugnuts manager for this season.

Conklin becomes the 18th manager in team history for the Lugnuts and replaces Phil Pohl.

Conklin takes over as manager after serving as the assistant hitting coach for the Lugnuts last season. He previously had been on the staff for the Triple-A Las Vega Aviators in 2019 and the Single-A Stockton Ports in 2021.

The coaching staff for the Lugnuts also includes returning pitching coach Don Schulze and hitting coaches Ron Witmeyer and Luis Baez. Witmeyer reached the majors, appearing in 11 games for the Athletics in 1991, while Baez spent seasons playing in the Oakland organization.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing Lugnuts name Craig Conklin as manager for 2023