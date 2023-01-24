Pop rock band Grady got their start back in 2018 when guitarist and singer Emily Yaremchuk met drummer Samantha Collings at a party. At the time, Yaremchuk only had a couple song demos posted on SoundCloud, but then came Collings, who not only listened to the demos but also came up with harmonies and drum parts for them. Instantly hitting it off, the two had their very first jam session a month later in Collings’ bedroom in Sterling, which Yaremchuk remembers consisted of a twin-size mattress on the floor with a huge crucifix on the wall behind it. That day, they played an electric guitar with no amp and a drum practice pad rather than a real set.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO