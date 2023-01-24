ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA
KTBS

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KTBS

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How Living Off the Grid in Louisiana Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

La. governor candidates hobnob, seek campaign money at DC Mardi Gras

WASHINGTON – Candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have descended on Washington Mardi Gras to raise money and make their pitches to the state’s political and business elite in social setting far from home. The events officially began Thursday, though some side gatherings and parties were held...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Evacuation ordered after northwest Louisiana haz-mat train derailment

Approximately four-square miles of a northwest Louisiana community was evacuated following a late Friday night train derailment involving hazardous materials. The incident occurred on the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Keatchie, about 80 miles north of Jasper. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, they were dealing with a spill...
LOUISIANA STATE

