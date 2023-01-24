Read full article on original website
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the...
Rural health panel links disparities to poverty, wants to work another year
A state panel that has been studying health disparities in rural Louisiana for the past six months has developed a number of legislative recommendations ahead of its March 1 deadline and will ask lawmakers to let it continue its work for an additional year. The Health Disparities in Rural Areas...
How Living Off the Grid in Louisiana Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
La. governor candidates hobnob, seek campaign money at DC Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON – Candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have descended on Washington Mardi Gras to raise money and make their pitches to the state’s political and business elite in social setting far from home. The events officially began Thursday, though some side gatherings and parties were held...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to 5+ Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Other Drug Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for distributing over 100 grams of methamphetamine and possessing it with intent to distribute.
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana has officially expired
ST. AMANT, La. - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. People are wondering...
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. LSU students...
Teens who were held at Angola's former death row facility seek to join lawsuit against Gov. Edwards
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans became one of the most deforested cities in the country. Recently, the environmental group Sustaining Our Our Landscape (SOUL) released a new agenda to plant 100,000 trees in the city by 2040.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Evacuation ordered after northwest Louisiana haz-mat train derailment
Approximately four-square miles of a northwest Louisiana community was evacuated following a late Friday night train derailment involving hazardous materials. The incident occurred on the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Keatchie, about 80 miles north of Jasper. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, they were dealing with a spill...
NBC 10 News Today: South Louisiana Storm Damage
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a few homes in the area were damaged, and roadway floods were also reported. Thousands of customers in Southwest Louisiana are without power.
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
Local News in Louisiana: Four Suspects Has Been Arrested After Allegedly Struck A 19-Year-Old Student
In connection with the investigation into the death of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student who left a bar with the suspects before being fatally struck by a car a short while later, four male suspects in Louisiana have been detained on rape-related charges. Upon an investigation by the East...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Tornado risk continues overnight along Gulf Coast after damaging storms ripped through Houston
Tornadoes tore through southeastern Texas and western Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, causing damage and injuries as the line of severe weather now targets Louisiana and the Gulf Coast Tuesday night.
