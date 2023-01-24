Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
May today be the day of your breakthrough
William Glasser’s Reality or Choice therapy is my base counseling theory, but after 21 plus years of university work and rich life experiences, I relied on myself – “Do you know me? Well, not you but your behavior.”. As an academic adviser, personal and career counselor, and...
Mississippi student earns scholarship for prestigious Italian study program
Heidi Hankins, a senior sociology major from Charleston, Miss., at Mississippi Valley State University, has been awarded the Gilman Scholarship and is studying abroad in Florence, Italy, during the Spring 2023 semester. Hankins said the news of this accomplishment is exciting. “It is a blessing that I have achieved such...
Mississippi Small Business Development Center offers statewide virtual access
The Mississippi Small Business Development Center at the University of Mississippi is supporting small-business owners and budding entrepreneurs across the state through a system of Virtual Access Centers. The Mississippi SBDC has partnered with Regions Bank and with Mississippi community colleges through its Rural Development Initiative to establish 27 VACs....
mageenews.com
UMMC Nursing students from Hernando, Mendenhall and Joneboro, Ark., lobbied lawmakers for increased funding
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Nursing students from the University of Mississippi Medical Center visited with lawmakers, including Senator Michael McLendon, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, about greater education funding. Standing left to right are Abby Lovorn of Hernando, Alexandra Watlington of Jonesboro, Ark., and Mary Katherine Toombs of Mendenhall.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
Daily Mississippian
Summarizing Ole Miss’ transfer portal additions
Last year, Lane Kiffin gave himself the nickname “Portal King” to commemorate his historic recruiting class, and he is looking to reclaim his title this offseason. Kiffin and the staff have been busy in the early window, signing a number of instant-impact players in high-value positions. Walker Howard,...
WLBT
MRA superstar, future Ole Miss Rebel edges closer to Mississippi high school scoring record
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s been a long process, and to hear ‘my final year and senior year’ is definitely an exciting moment for me.”. “Exciting” is a great way to describe senior Josh Hubbard’s basketball journey at Madison Ridgeland Academy. Hubbard is currently averaging just over 20 points a game and making history while he’s at it.
Daily Mississippian
Ole Miss women’s basketball sweeps Mississippi State for first time in 19 years
The Ole Miss Lady Rebels (17-4, 6-2 SEC) got a much needed 78-63 home victory against in-state rival Mississippi State (15-6, 4-4) on Thursday night in the SJB Pavilion, sweeping the Bulldogs for the first time since the 2003-2004 season. “I was really impressed by our play tonight,” head coach...
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
WLBT
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old DeSoto County woman
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Shirley Ann McChriston of Horn Lake. MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 in the […]
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
Daily Mississippian
Video of arrest sparks controversy
A video depicting the arrest of a local man by two law enforcement agents sparked controversy on social media, with many viewers finding the video disturbing. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department press release, an LCSD “plain clothes” deputy and an Oxford Police Department officer arrested Jerami Tubbs, 42, of Lafayette County after a physical struggle. The video, which shows only part of the arrest, quickly found its way to social media in the following days.
wtva.com
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
