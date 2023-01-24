Read full article on original website
Daily Mississippian
Ole Miss’ top prospects declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
A number of Rebel football players have either decided to forego their last season in Oxford and declare for the 2023 NFL draft or are no longer eligible to play college ball and plan to move on to the professional phase of their careers and play in the NFL. Running...
Daily Mississippian
Checking the tape on Ole Miss’ new defensive coordinator Pete Golding
After a disappointing defensive effort in 2022, the Rebels overhauled their defensive staff, hiring a new defensive coordinator from Alabama. Pete Golding has been a defensive coordinator since 2016, spending two seasons at UTSA before joining Nick Saban for four seasons, winning a national title in 2020 with Alabama. Base:
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
