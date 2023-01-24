ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams and Hochul ARE ON GREAT TERMS OK

Gov. Kathy Hochul continued her public safety tour ahead of her executive budget presentation, this time joining Mayor Eric Adams to tout subway safety and a reduction of crime on New York City transit on Friday. The pair presented a united front on crime once again, a day after Adams repeatedly sang Hochul’s praises during his State of the City address – even as the governor has remained largely silent on the migrant crisis facing the city.
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Jessica Tisch - There’s nothing like being the New York City sanitation commissioner on the day the mayor announces the launch of citywide composting. Jessica Tisch was visibly delighted as the mayor called her out during his State of the City address. Over the next 20 months, voluntary curbside pickup will come to each borough. Watch out rats, you don’t run this city, Tisch does.
