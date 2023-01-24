Jessica Tisch - There’s nothing like being the New York City sanitation commissioner on the day the mayor announces the launch of citywide composting. Jessica Tisch was visibly delighted as the mayor called her out during his State of the City address. Over the next 20 months, voluntary curbside pickup will come to each borough. Watch out rats, you don’t run this city, Tisch does.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO