NBC San Diego

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving ‘GMA3' Amid Romance Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will not be returning to "GMA3," a spokesperson for ABC News said Friday. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

