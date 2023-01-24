Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
NBC San Diego
Chinese Stocks Pop, Head for Bull Market on Return From Lunar New Year Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday as mainland Chinese markets jumped on resuming trade after a week-long New Year break. Chinese onshore equities are headed for a bull market — the CSI 300, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, have...
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for Maximum Returns
As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Meeting
Stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 56 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.2%.
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest Investors Should Bet on ‘Work Horses' in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors to steer clear of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite and instead place their bets on names listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq has climbed 11% this year, as investors have bet on less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
NBC San Diego
Tesla Just Had Its Best Week Since May 2013
Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. Tesla shares...
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: Salesforce Appoints ValueAct's Morfit to Its Board and a Proxy Fight May Loom Ahead
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.15% in mid-afternoon trade, with German and French bourses...
NBC San Diego
Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It
When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
NBC San Diego
Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150
Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
NBC San Diego
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Comments / 0