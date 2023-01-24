ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for Maximum Returns

As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Meeting

Stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 56 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.2%.
NBC San Diego

Tesla Just Had Its Best Week Since May 2013

Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. Tesla shares...
NBC San Diego

Op-Ed: Salesforce Appoints ValueAct's Morfit to Its Board and a Proxy Fight May Loom Ahead

Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.15% in mid-afternoon trade, with German and French bourses...
NBC San Diego

Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It

When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
NBC San Diego

Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150

Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
NBC San Diego

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy