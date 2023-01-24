Read full article on original website
The Verge
In My Mother’s Skin is a truly frightening and gruesome fairy tale
It does not take long for In My Mother’s Skin to get gross. Within its first few minutes, the horror film from writer and director Kenneth Dagatan subjects you to some truly gruesome images of flesh-eating creatures, and honestly, it never really lets up. This is a blood-soaked fairy tale, one that mashes together folklore and history in a way that’s reminiscent of Guillermo del Toro’s defining work, Pan’s Labyrinth — only it’s a lot scarier.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams star, dies aged 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died aged 64.Loring died on Saturday night (28 January) at St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter said that Loring died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.“She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands,” she told the publication.Loring’s friend, Laurie Jacobson, also reported her death on Facebook, writing that Loring was “embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always...
The Verge
Jonathan Majors is a bodybuilder yearning to be truly seen in Magazine Dreams
When Jonathan Majors takes to the bodybuilding competition stage in writer / director Elijah Bynum’s arresting new drama Magazine Dreams, it’s impossible not to feel as if the movie’s in direct conversation with the way that its lead star’s fame has become wrapped up in the public’s fascination with his body. Magazine Dreams’ deep dive into the life of an obsessive, aspiring pro lifter longing for a shot at fitness fame is one of the most difficult pieces of cinema to debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. But as it’s breaking your heart and making you sweat, Magazine Dreams is also laying bare many painful truths about what it means to be trapped in a world where objectification and dehumanization are the prices you have to pay for a shot at stardom.
The Verge
How romance works in Fire Emblem Engage
Now that Fire Emblem Engage is out in the wild, players might be wondering “what the hell do I have to do to get some lovin’ around here?” If you’re not fighting every battle and if you’re used to other Fire Emblem systems, it can be easy to miss the event that allows your toothpaste-haired champion to hook up with one of the homies. I’m here to help.
