ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenafly, NJ

Former Columbia University OB-GYN convicted of sexual abuse

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNVH6_0kPgLqmF00

Robert Hadden, a former Columbia University gynecologist, was convicted Tuesday on four counts for sexually abusing women during a Manhattan federal court trial .

Hadden, 64, of Tenafly, New Jersey, was accused of sexually abusing four patients, including a minor and two pregnant patients. He had pleaded not guilty to six counts of enticing and inducing victims to his medical offices and subjecting them to unlawful sexual abuse.

Hadden was convicted on Tuesday of four counts of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGnCm_0kPgLqmF00
New York Daily News via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Dr. Robert Hadden apears in Manhattan Supreme Court on Nov. 6, 2014.

Federal prosecutors alleged Hadden also assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors" between 1993 and 2012. During opening arguments, prosecutors said the abuse occurred while Hadden was "pretending" to medically examine his patients' "most private parts."

"Robert Hadden was a predator in a white coat," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement following Hadden's conviction. "For years, he cruelly lured women who sought professional medical care to his offices in order to gratify himself. Hadden's victims trusted him as a physician, only to instead become victims of his heinous predilection. We thank and commend the brave women who came forward to tell their stories, many of whom testified at trial, to end his years-long cycle of abuse."

MORE: Trial begins for Columbia University OB-GYN accused of sex assault

Hadden pleaded guilty in state court seven years ago to abusing two women as part of a deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian have previously agreed to settlements totaling more than $236 million with nearly 230 of Hadden's former patients.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Celeb Prosecutor’s Own Kidnapping Is Now a True Crime Fiasco

On April 7, 2006, Frankie Covington waited outside Sharon Muse’s law office in Georgetown, Kentucky, where he said he hoped to get some assistance with a will. Covington had briefly been one of Muse’s clients in the past, and the attorney later recalled that Covington told her his wife had recently died. For his part, Covington had been released from prison days earlier after an adult exploitation and terroristic threatening conviction.It was after 5 p.m. on a Friday, Muse told Covington, explaining that she couldn’t help him right away. But Covington said he needed a ride.Out of fear or generosity,...
GEORGETOWN, KY
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy