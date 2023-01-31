ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Went Home on ‘The Bachelor’? Zach Shallcross Sends Home 3 Women During Week 3 of Season 27

Life and Style Weekly
 10 days ago

Saying goodbye to some of Zach Shallcross ' 30 women! The Bachelor star has sent home some fan-favorite contestants during his journey to find love on the ABC reality show's 27th season.

Keep reading to see which contestants got eliminated during The Bachelor week 2 and come back for updates!

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Star Zach Shallcross: Age, Job Details

After competing for Rachel Recchia 's heart and being sent home following his hometown date, Zach was named the new Bachelor.

“It might not be the most dramatic season , but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” the California native told People ahead of his season's January premiere. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.”

When reflecting on his time on The Bachelorette , Zach recalled his "biggest takeaway" from his time as a constant and attempted to instill that into his own group of women.

"Something that I tried to maintain throughout this season is really encouraging all the women to be open with how they're feeling with everything," he explained. "Having that constant line of communication, always being open and vulnerable through it all so that there aren't any chances of a blindside."

Following his time on Rachel's season — which she shared with Gabby Windey — Zach was vocal about feeling a "lack of communication" between himself and the pilot.

Bachelor Zach Is Looking for Love: Printable Bracket for Season 27

“There was a lot of question marks and a lot of guessing. And when it came down to last season with Rachel, a lot of stuff came to fruition and a lot of big question marks and surprises and that leads to shock,” he told Us Weekly in January. "For me, one thing that I pride myself on is the fact of having communication throughout [my time as the Bachelor]. So, I even told all the women on night one, like, good or bad, please tell me how you’re feeling. Because I will," he told I know what I want out of this and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship … communication."

Keep scrolling to see who Zach eliminated this week on The Bachelor !

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelor spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Zach Shallcross gets engaged , who his final two women are and who his top four contestants are . You can also check out Life & Style ’s Bachelor page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Does ‘Bachelor’ Zach Shallcross Pick Kaity Biggar During the Season 27 Finale? See Spoilers, Clues

Wifey material? Bachelor contestant Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar may have gotten her overnight with Zach Shallcross *very* early during season 27, but did it lead to an engagement? Keep reading to see spoilers and get all the details about their relationship today. Does Bachelor Zach Pick Kaity? According to Reality Steve, Zach gives his final rose...
TEXAS STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelor Nation Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are ‘Definitely’ Thinking About Kids: ‘Some Day’

More Bachelor Nation babies! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are "definitely" talking about having kids in the future, the Bachelor in Paradise couple tells Life & Style exclusively. "That was actually something we talked about before we even took our relationship seriously," Joe, 36, recalls while promoting the couple's partnership with Altos Tequila, which is a key...
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
Looper

Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Joe Exotic Leaves ‘Everything’ in Will to Fiancé

After finalizing his divorce from his now ex-husband, Dillon Passage, following four years of marriage, Joe Exotic has decided to leave everything in his will to his internet fiancé, Seth Posey, TMZ reports. In a prison-recorded phone call obtained by TMZ, the Tiger King star revealed he’s “sick of...
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)

Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
People

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'

"Any advice for dating at 50?!" Sister Wives star Christine Brown wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, following her 2021 split from ex-husband Kody Brown Christine Brown is back on the dating scene! The Sister Wives star, 50, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she is once again dating after publicizing her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021. "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward," Christine wrote alongside a photo series of herself before a rocky landscape. "Any advice for dating at 50?!" She added a slew of hashtags to...
UTAH STATE
Life and Style Weekly

