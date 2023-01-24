ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Robin Roberts mocks Michael Strahan for ‘going Hollywood’ after he receives big award as fans think he’s leaving GMA

By Kirsty McCormack
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nG3b_0kPgLfJU00

ROBIN Roberts called out her Good Morning America co-star Michael Strahan during Tuesday's show as they discussed his latest achievement.

On Monday, Michael was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Robin attended the ceremony to support him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJ5zN_0kPgLfJU00
Robin Roberts mocked her Good Morning America co-star Michael Strahan during Tuesday's show Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXv6l_0kPgLfJU00
Michael was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23 in Los Angeles Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Speaking about the special moment on Tuesday's broadcast as footage played out, Robin joked: "Look at him! People are gonna be walking all over him!"

As the audience and crew members laughed at her joke, Robin continued: "We are so proud. Our own Michael Strahan yesterday got that star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"He is no stranger to making history and he did so with his once-in-a-lifetime achievement... the first person to get a star in the sports entertainment category," she continued.

"Michael, you have achieved so much in your career, and can I say it was humbling to be there and see the mosaic of people that you brought together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFyyB_0kPgLfJU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXfGH_0kPgLfJU00

"And to have your mama, she was beaming, what did that moment mean to you, Michael?" Robin asked.

He replied: "It means the world. To have you there, to have my mom there, to have my kids there.

"To see them proud is all that I need because you know we wake up, we do what we do, I particularly don't think about awards or anything like this.

"But this is definitely an incredible honor," he added, before joking: "And I will walk over myself!"

He then revealed: "But I have a lot of friends who have volunteered to go out there and clean it and I say: hot water and dish soap, I've heard it's really good!"

Speaking about a speech that actor Terry Crews gave at the ceremony, Michael said: "I've known Terry a long time, great guy, former NFL player, and he's had this incredible career afterward.

"I think he was a great example for me of how to go from one business and actually see yourself doing something else after your sports career is over," he added.

Robin also congratulated Michael on Twitter and posted before GMA: "The #Oscar nom stars aren't the only ones going Hollywood this morn…

"Our own @michaelstrahan just received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making history as the first person to get a star in the Sports Entertainment category…such a joy to see Michael honored.

"We'll share some of the best moments from the ceremony coming up next on @GMA."

CAREER CHANGE

Although Michael appears on-screen about four days a week, he has sparked concern recently with his absences, especially since he is out more than other co-stars, such as Robin and George Stephanopoulos.

The GMA co-anchor recently revealed his new career venture on social media.

He produced The Cupcake Guys, which is now streaming on the Roku channel.

Michael promoted the baking team during a segment on his morning show.

The Cupcake Guys brand creators - Michael Griffin, Bryan Hynson, and Brian Orakpo - are the co-owners of the bakery Gigi's Cupcakes Bee Cave in Bee Cave, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLlNm_0kPgLfJU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRGk7_0kPgLfJU00

The football hall of Famer is a Superbowl Champion, an NFL on Fox Analyst, and has served as host of The $100,000 Pyramid.

Prior to the morning show, the Emmy winner also hosted Live With Kelly and Michael.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHf2W_0kPgLfJU00
Robin said it was 'humbling' to join Michael at the ceremony for his star unveiling Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q86Uy_0kPgLfJU00
Robin joked that people were going to be 'walking all over' Michael now Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9KfX_0kPgLfJU00
The former NFL player said it was an 'incredible honor' to receive the accolade Credit: ABC

Comments / 6

Related
RadarOnline

'GMA' Behind-The-Scenes Drama Between Amy Robach & Lara Spencer Revealed As Benched Anchor Awaits Show Fate

Amy Robach had behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America way before her secret affair with T.J. Holmes went public. A catfight escalated when Robin Roberts stepped into the fray to make it clear she was firmly supporting Lara Spencer in her feud with Robach years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, breast cancer and bone marrow survivor Roberts raved about Spencer and credited other colleagues for the show's success — but barely gave Robach a mention. Though weatherman Sam Champion and news anchor Josh Elliot left GMA, Roberts gave a lot of ink to reminiscing about the...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized

Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
RadarOnline

‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources

Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
Upworthy

Teacher tries to sell JJ Watt's jersey to raise money for her grandpa's funeral. J.J. steps in to help.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2022. It has since been updated. J.J. Watt came to the rescue of a distressed NFL fan and teacher who was struggling to raise money for her grandfather's funeral. The Arizona Cardinals player offered to cover the expenses for the teacher. The adorable exchange has gone viral and reminded everyone that there's still plenty of goodness and hope out there. Jennifer Simpson, a teacher, had lost her grandfather, her last living grandparent, two weeks ago but didn't have enough money to hold a funeral for him. She tried to sell J.J. Watt merchandise, including a shoe and a T-shirt, hoping to raise money. The funeral home had informed her they couldn't hold onto the body any longer and the teacher was under immense pressure. "I have a pair of @JJWatt women's edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I've worn them twice. They are great shoes, I'm only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa's funeral. I also have a Watt women's XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?" she asked on Twitter, posting images of the shoes as well.
HOUSTON, TX
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Staff Urges ABC To Fire Amy Robach As Her 'Reckless' Affair With Costar T.J. Holmes Continues: Source

As Amy Robach continues to lock lips with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes during their forced hiatus from the famed talk show, staffers at the network are allegedly hoping she never returns to the news room at all."People want her out the door as soon as possible," a source spilled of the 49-year-old television reporter, who landed herself in the headlines after taking part in an extramarital romance with one of her colleagues. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped both Holmes and Robach from their Good Morning America roles on December 5,...
Popculture

'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
SheKnows

Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Looks Like a Glamorous & Modern-Day Princess in Her New Music Video

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha Spielberg has been making moves in the music industry for some time now (under the ever-so-cool stage name Buzzy Lee!) But the newest single from her upcoming album is something magical. On Jan 28, Sasha shared a mesmerizing video from her new single to her Instagram with the caption, “My first single off upcoming album ‘Cinderblock‘ Is out everywhere today! ‘Cinderblock’ describes my search for foundation in a time of distraction. In this video, I want to achieve perfection: perfect video, with perfectly behaved dogs. Unable to achieve perfection (like in life), I distract myself with a...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
989K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy