Cullman, AL

They came, they saw, they plunged

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The outdoor swimming pool at Cullman’s WildWater was circled by over 100 people donned in swimwear and ready to take the leap despite the temperature being in the 40s and the calendar saying January. The moods ranged from excitement to anxiety to dread as the jumpers readied for Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Some had second thoughts at the last minute and opted to watch as the big splash commenced, while on the other end of the spectrum, some chose to stay in the frigid pool long after the jump. Regardless of which choice was made, the commonalities were the laughter and smiles among friends and strangers. In the end, the camaraderie was evident.

Some jumped for the thrill while others jumped for the opportunity to win memberships to the
Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center (CWAC) or WildWater Waterpark. Emily Crocker was the winner of the CWAC family membership, and Les Jenkins won the WildWater Waterpark family season pass.

The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1900, 1930, 1950

From the files of 1900  M. Dickerman has purchased the sawmill, belonging to W. Turney, near Vinemont.  Doctor W.A. Barclift, of Hartselle, is having a cottage erected on the bluff, overlooking the Vinemont railroad station and will use it as a summer home.  A.M. Weatherford has been at work putting electric lights in the courthouse, this week.  Mrs. M.W. Howard stopped in Cullman, this week, on her return from Kentucky, where Mr. Howard has been making campaign speeches.  John F. Knight went to Birmingham on Wednesday to meet Mrs. Knight, who has just returned from Canada. They will reside here.  Probate Judge, S.L. Fuller has received...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher).  The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.  All high school students who...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Keeping It Real’ program provides 9th graders glimpse into adulthood

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School ninth graders learned a valuable lesson this week – money doesn’t go as far as they thought it would as adults working in the real world with bills and responsibilities. The “Keeping It Real” program was presented to the students by the Cullman Economic Development Agency’s Belinda Hyatt and a team of volunteers from local businesses.  “This is such a good program, and all of the county schools participate as well,” explained Hyatt. “Some of the schools even do a follow up in the 12th grade as it all becomes real.”  Each student was provided a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Secret Hat Society: CCPS teachers wear hats as reminder of educator versatility, dedication

CULLMAN, Ala. – It’s no secret that teachers wear several different hats at school, so to channel that metaphor into reality, Cullman City Primary School teacher Amanda Stidham has started a not-so-secret Teacher Secret Hat Society to do just that.  Stidham credits a quote from the children’s movie “Robots” – “See a need, fill a need,” – as inspiration for her fun teacher hat club. Teachers can wear their hats — literally — on Tuesdays at CCPS as a way to bring a little extra joy to the school week. While pursuing her National Board Certification, Stidham said she was encouraged...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Foundation receives $100K to fund Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Future Foundation recently received a $100,000 check from Curt’s Closet Executive Director Ashley Lee Wilson to help fund the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship. Curt’s Closet has also announced that it has a very generous donor who has agreed to match all donations from the link below up to $100,000!  Curt’s Closet was started to honor Ashley’s precious son, Curtis James Wilson, who was tragically killed on May 7, 2017. It began as a way of giving back to the community he so dearly loved and that loved him. Curt had such a loving and giving heart, what better way to carry on his legacy than to love and give back.   If you wish to donate to the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Scholarship, please click the following link. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated to help make college dreams come true! www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/curtiswilson 
HANCEVILLE, AL
BET

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans

A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Chamber Leadership 2023 explores quality of life

CULLMAN, Ala. – In their monthly tour of Cullman County, members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership 2023 class were introduced to local agencies and locations that add to the community’s quality of life.   Agile Leadership Coach Melanie Maddox of M2C2 Solutions kicked off the day and led the class in examining its professional and personal motivators. The lively Cullman County Health Department District Administrator Judy Smith educated participants about the many services offered at the local health department, and Jennifer Malone, Cullman Regional marketing director, reviewed recent changes and upgrades to the hospital.  A visit to Align Alabama Health...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

What’s happening at development in south Huntsville near Walmart?

If you’ve wondered what’s coming to south Huntsville where site prep work has been ongoing for months, here’s the answer:. It’s a development called Memorial Village by 1805 Development – invoking the year of Huntsville’s founder John Hunt arriving in what became the city – and it will be made up of rental homes, according to developer Luke Allen. The development is on the west side of Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road amid one of the city’s busiest areas with fast-food restaurants and a Walmart stationed just outside Redstone Arsenal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville food drive coming Feb. 6-11

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Deborah Stam recently announced the success of the Hope Food Pantry, located in Hanceville on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter. That success speaks to the great need for the food pantry in the community and the bigger issue of food insecurity that is felt locally, nationally and globally.  Four local sponsors for an upcoming United Way of Cullman County food drive have stepped up and will have boxes to receive food donations. The locations include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, the Hanceville Library and the Hanceville Water Department.   The food drive will be held Feb. 6-11.  Food items requested include canned foods, dry pasta and sauces, peanut butter, tuna, crackers, Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, cereal, shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Pop Tarts and baby purees.  Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I’m wealthy in life’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction.     Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process.  “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

United Way to host communitywide food drive Feb. 6-11

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County will host a communitywide food drive to benefit all food banks, pantries and feeding ministries in Cullman County from Feb. 6-11, 2023. Donations can be dropped off at various locations across Cullman County; there will be manned drop-off sites at both Cullman Wal-Marts. The United Way is also encouraging local businesses, organizations and offices to hold food drives within their organization during the week.  “With the sky-rocketing prices on groceries and other goods, it has become increasingly (sic) difficult for families to afford groceries every month,” United Way Executive Director Waid Harbison...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

