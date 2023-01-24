Kris Letang Considered Game-Time Decision for Penguins

After almost a month away from game action, the Pittsburgh Penguins might see another return of Kris Letang.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have slowly, but surely, been getting guys healthy and back into the lineup.

Following the return of Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry, and Ryan Poehling, the Penguins might be on the verge of seeing Kris Letang take the ice again.

Head coach Mike Sullivan listed Letang as a game-time decision following the team’s morning skate ahead of their battle against the Florida Panthers.

It’s been almost a month since the Letang has been in the lineup after suffering a lower-body injury.

In the skate, Letang was taking rushes alongside longtime linemate Brian Dumoulin and took reps on both power play units.

Letang said himself that he felt good following the practice and needed to talk things over with doctors and medical staff.

If the Penguins plan on icing Letang, they will have to make another roster move or two to make room for his cap hit.

The first, and easiest option, to clear for cap space would be Kasperi Kapanen who is considered out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

It went mostly unnoticed, but the Penguins already moved Josh Archibald to long-term injured reserve with Letang.

Archibald did take part in the morning skate but will not play against the Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Find Top Defensive Pair

Penguins vs. Panthers: Bubble Teams Square Off

Ron Hextall Has To Get Creative With Penguins at Deadline

Trading Ty Smith Makes No Sense for Penguins

Penguins Struggle To Finish in Win Column