Virginia State

Wintry mix in the Valley: National Weather Service

By Monique Calello, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 5 days ago

This story has been updated to reflect changes made to National Weather Service's winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.

The advisory's forecast will affect the Shenandoah Valley, Potomac Highlands and portions of eastern West Virginia.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. The National Weather Service urges caution while traveling.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury, the advisory said.

NWS weather forecast

Wednesday

Snow and freezing rain likely before 10 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 37. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Reporter Monique Calello can be reached at mcalello@newsleader.com . Story ideas are always welcome. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Wintry mix in the Valley: National Weather Service

