ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SpaceX just fueled up its massive Starship for the first time

By Amy Thompson
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WollD_0kPgL1Hn00

SpaceX fueled up its fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday, checking off another huge testing milestone ahead of the rocket’s first orbital flight test.

The success of Monday’s test keeps this Starship vehicle — consisting of a Super Heavy booster, called Booster 7, and the Ship 24 upper stage — on track for its inaugural flight as soon as next month.

That mission will launch from the company’s Texas facility, Starbase, sending Ship 24 around Earth once before its planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.

Monday’s test, known as a wet dress rehearsal, is a flight-like test where engineers fill the rocket with fuel as they would on launch day. The vehicle’s engines are briefly fired, and then data collected during the test is analyzed to determine how the rocket’s systems are functioning.

According to SpaceX , “the test will help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as the performance of Starship and the orbital pad for flight-like operations.”

The company also said that this was the first time an integrated Starship and Booster were fully loaded with propellant. After more than 10 million pounds of fuel — liquid oxygen and liquid methane — was loaded, the 395-foot-tall (120 meters) Starship ran through many of the procedures it will perform on launch day.

A few weeks ago, SpaceX shared some pretty impressive photos of its massive Starship stacked on the launch pad. The behemoth is under construction in South Texas and SpaceX has big plans for it, once it’s finished.

The rocket, which has yet to reach orbit, consists of two components: a massive first stage booster called the “Super Heavy” and an upper stage known as “Starship.” And, as per usual for SpaceX, both aspects of the craft are designed to be fully reusable.

Recent filings with the government show that SpaceX has requested a launch license, good from January to July, for an orbital flight test of its Starship.

But before that can happen, SpaceX still needs to check a few more key boxes, including a test firing of all 33 of Booster 7’s Raptor engines. SpaceX successfully fired up all six of Ship 24 Raptors last fall, and announced it will now destack the vehicle in order to test fire Booster 7’s engines simultaneously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 3

Related
The Crawfish Boxes

Buzz Aldrin Reveals: On the Moon We Were Ordered by Aliens To Move Away!

Buzz Aldrin: An amazing thing, even though we have always known of this possibility. The fact is that they (aliens) have ordered us to turn away! . Professor: What do you mean "warned to move away"?. Buzz Aldrin: I can not go into details, there are structures on the Moon,...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
The Hill

The Hill

865K+
Followers
94K+
Post
613M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy