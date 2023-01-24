INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-24-2023 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: 3800 West Berridge Lane CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near the 3800 block of West Berridge Lane around 12:00 AM. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single story residential house. Crews deployed several hose lines attacking the intense flames from several angles. Firefighters were able to safely rescue the several dogs still strapped inside, reuniting them with the owner. The home owner and multiple others were seen frantically attempting to remove several dogs from the property as fire crews began setting up for fire attack. According to the home owner, 16 dogs were rescued from the home which doubles as an animal rescue. All dogs are safe and accounted for at this time and no injuries have been reported. The owner, Todd Born spoke on camera and stated he believes the fire began after a space light malfunctioned. Todd went on to say he runs an animal rescue by the name of Mangy Mutts Rescue out of his home and has rescued over 3500 dogs in the last 15 years. Fire investigators are currently on scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO