QC firefighters learn to help the helpless

Firefighters and first responders are used to being in control. But what happens when even they do not know the best way to handle a crisis, or when the people they are trying to help cannot explain what is wrong?. Queen Creek firefighters recently trained to deal with people just...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With every year comes new trends, and this one you’ve likely seen on social media. Many individuals are starting to get their bracelets, anklets and sometimes even rings welded permanently together for life. Some say it’s helpful to make sure you don’t lose your special accessories. “It’s a claspless bracelet that you don’t have to take off,” Jenny Melissa Rodriguez, owner and jewelry designer at Pure Life Jewelry, said. “We have gold-filled, sterling silver...I do offer solid 14K gold, but you can shower with them and go into the pool.”
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination

Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
ARIZONA STATE
onscene.tv

6 Dogs Saved From Animal Rescue Fire | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-24-2023 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: 3800 West Berridge Lane CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near the 3800 block of West Berridge Lane around 12:00 AM. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single story residential house. Crews deployed several hose lines attacking the intense flames from several angles. Firefighters were able to safely rescue the several dogs still strapped inside, reuniting them with the owner. The home owner and multiple others were seen frantically attempting to remove several dogs from the property as fire crews began setting up for fire attack. According to the home owner, 16 dogs were rescued from the home which doubles as an animal rescue. All dogs are safe and accounted for at this time and no injuries have been reported. The owner, Todd Born spoke on camera and stated he believes the fire began after a space light malfunctioned. Todd went on to say he runs an animal rescue by the name of Mangy Mutts Rescue out of his home and has rescued over 3500 dogs in the last 15 years. Fire investigators are currently on scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
beckersasc.com

Tri-City Cardiology opens new cardiovascular ASC

Tri-City Cardiology has opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz. Tri-City Cardiology has 28 physicians in the Phoenix metropolitan area, where it has been serving patients since 1979. The new Mesa-based ASC has four operating rooms and will provide cardiac interventional procedures, electrophysiology procedures, loop...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of places around the Valley to pick up a quick bite or something to drink, but not all happy hours are the same. So we’re here to feature to some of the best deals out there across Phoenix and around the Valley. This week, a Mexican restaurant with three area locations, including Chandler.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ

