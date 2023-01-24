East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help to Find a Man Wanted in Multiple East Tennessee Counties on Various Charges Including Attempted First-Degree Murder

Read full article on original website
thebig1063.com
Claiborne County man accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and zip tying victim while taking pictures
From WRIL - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, A Tazewell Tennessee man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a carjacking incident that took place in New Tazewell. Claiborne County Detective Rocky White, in charge of the investigation, states in one of many citations, that he determined through a victim's statements that 64-year-old Robert Lee Harris displayed a firearm claiming he would kill him, putting the victim in fear for his life. The victim also stated that Harris fired the gun into the ground close to him.
wvlt.tv
Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
wivk.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating after a Pedestrian is Hit and Killed in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal North Knoxville accident involving a pedestrian. KPD responded to I-75 North, near Merchant Drive last night, where a man was struck by at least one vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a witness reported seeing the victim lying in the roadway...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested in Alcoa bank robbery after crashing motorcycle, spilling money off highway
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department will retire after serving the community for more...
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
WBIR
Greene Co. teen indicted by grand jury
A Greene County grand jury indicted a teen accused of murdering his brother and grandma. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
WPFO
2 prison inmates, one a double murderer, escape and may traveling in stolen SUV
ABINGDON, Va. (TND) — There's a warning out after two inmates escaped from a prison in southwest Virginia, and they may be driving near the Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and North Carolina state lines. Authorities said at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson got...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff’s office reports 5 Knox County school threats in one week
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest. Updated: 12 hours ago. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department will retire after serving the community for more...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia escapees arrested: How far had they gone before they were apprehended?
Two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail on Thursday were captured on Friday in Hawkins County, Tenn. Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Tenn., according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Appeals court: No new trial for jealous Union County woman who murdered her husband
Evidence that a Union County detective might have had a brief fling with a witness doesn't undermine the proof used to convict a jealous wife in the 2017 murder of her husband, the state Court of Criminal Appeals said in a decision filed Thursday. A Union County jury convicted Shannon...
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
WATE
Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber crashes motorcycle
CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway,...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials. Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release. When deputies attempted...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested and Charged with Burglary
A man from Whitley County was arrested after law enforcement discovered he illegally entered a building with the intent to commit a crime. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office announced that 26 year old Austin Epley of Woodbine was arrested on Monday. Lieutenant Wayne Bird responded to a call of a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived on the scene and detained Epley and it was later determined in an investigation by Lieutenant Bird that Epley had unlawfully entered the building with the intent of committing a crime.
Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
Tennessee man facing 12 charges after chase
A Knoxville man has been arrested with 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County.
