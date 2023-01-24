East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help to Find a Man Wanted in Multiple East Tennessee Counties on Various Charges Including Attempted First-Degree Murder

From WRIL - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, A Tazewell Tennessee man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a carjacking incident that took place in New Tazewell. Claiborne County Detective Rocky White, in charge of the investigation, states in one of many citations, that he determined through a victim's statements that 64-year-old Robert Lee Harris displayed a firearm claiming he would kill him, putting the victim in fear for his life. The victim also stated that Harris fired the gun into the ground close to him.

