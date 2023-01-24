ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
