Lumberton, NC

Lumberton police look for suspects after store owner held at gunpoint during robbery

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gw0Bo_0kPgJ0Bo00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating several suspects wanted in an armed robbery.

It happened on Jan. 16 , when police said the suspects — possibly three women and a man — entered the New York’s Finest store on the 2700 block of Roberts Avenue. During the robbery, police said the man held the store owner at gunpoint and stole three iPhones.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving the store in a black car driven by a male suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Williford at 910-671-3845.

