Lumberton police look for suspects after store owner held at gunpoint during robbery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating several suspects wanted in an armed robbery.

It happened on Jan. 16 , when police said the suspects — possibly three women and a man — entered the New York’s Finest store on the 2700 block of Roberts Avenue. During the robbery, police said the man held the store owner at gunpoint and stole three iPhones.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving the store in a black car driven by a male suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Williford at 910-671-3845.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.