Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
Knox area leaders, Knoxville Police chief, THP release statements on Tyre Nichols case
East Tennessee leaders are sharing their thoughts on Tyre Nichols death.
1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
It was another emotional day in court on the second day of the trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in 2020. Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of...
Man arrested in Alcoa bank robbery after crashing motorcycle, spilling money off highway
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department will retire after serving the community for more...
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
Knoxville Police: Unrestrained child, drugs found in vehicle after chase
A passenger involved in a pursuit following an alleged hit-and-run was found with drugs and his daughter in the vehicle Monday night, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
KCSO: Man facing charges after driving away from police following crash on Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Tuesday after he tried driving away from police following a car crash, with a three-year-old girl in the backseat. They said a deputy was driving on Edington Road when he saw a car driving recklessly. He...
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KFD investigating early morning house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are investigating an early Thursday morning house fire. The fire happened on the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue near Downtown Knoxville. According to KFD Chaplin Paul Trumpore, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning to reports of an abandoned house on fire.
Lawmakers pushing new Delta-8 regulations
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
