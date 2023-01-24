ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation

A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KFD investigating early morning house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are investigating an early Thursday morning house fire. The fire happened on the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue near Downtown Knoxville. According to KFD Chaplin Paul Trumpore, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning to reports of an abandoned house on fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lawmakers pushing new Delta-8 regulations

Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Community Policy