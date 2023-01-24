ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
hot967.fm

Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers

(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Housley responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal

This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as marijuana legalization and Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Gruenhagen responds to Gov. Walz budget proposal

Senator Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe) issued the following response to Gov. Tim Walz budget proposal:. “The governor’s proposed budget is absurd. Despite a record surplus, he still suggests multiple punishing tax hikes and he increases spending by 25% – that brings our total state budget to an astronomical $65 billion. Right now our budget is $52 billion, and barely a decade ago it was in the $34 billion range. This reckless budgeting is unacceptable. We have a responsibility to return the $17.6 billion to the taxpayers who helped create it, especially since so many of them are facing a lot of financial stress due to inflation.”
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Coleman: We must prioritize the needs of Minnesota families

The 2023 legislative session is underway, and there are a lot of pressing issues that need our utmost attention this year. Families continue to face skyrocketing inflation and rising energy costs, and I have heard from many constituents that they are struggling to afford everyday life. That is why it’s critical to provide meaningful tax relief to hardworking Minnesotans. And I am pleased to share that we have already taken an important step to achieve that.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases

WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs.  Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees

(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
krrw.com

‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee

(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance — much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It’s a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House bill aims to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

St. Paul, Minn. -- A proposal moving forward at the capitol aims to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters, which have soared in communities across the state over the last couple of years.  The legislation creates new criminal penalties for the possession or sale of the car part, which is part of an exhaust system containing valuable precious metals in it. The proposal also spells out new requirements for scrap dealers looking to buy the catalytic converters, including having markings on the part identifying the car it once belonged to, or getting a copy of the vehicle's title or registration from the...
MINNESOTA STATE
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Cottonwood Co. Farmer Makes First Court Appearance Tomorrow

(St. Paul, MN) — The USDA is unveiling new rules to prevent organic food crime, and two Minnesota farmers are partly responsible. The department has tightened restrictions to prevent farmers from selling non-organic crops as organic. This comes after Cottonwood County farmer James Wolf was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota for allegedly making 46-million dollars off an organic fraud scheme from 2014 to 2021. Wolf pled not guilty. His alleged conspirator Adam Clifford Olson is expected to plead not guilty during his first court appearance tomorrow.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota 'Name a Snowplow' finalists announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 "Name a Snowplow" are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include "Miracle on Ice," "Taylor Drift" and "Camp Scoopy". The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions. According to MnDOT,...
MINNESOTA STATE
utilitydive.com

Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn

Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy