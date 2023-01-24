Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers
(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Housley responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal
This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as marijuana legalization and Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Senator Gruenhagen responds to Gov. Walz budget proposal
Senator Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe) issued the following response to Gov. Tim Walz budget proposal:. “The governor’s proposed budget is absurd. Despite a record surplus, he still suggests multiple punishing tax hikes and he increases spending by 25% – that brings our total state budget to an astronomical $65 billion. Right now our budget is $52 billion, and barely a decade ago it was in the $34 billion range. This reckless budgeting is unacceptable. We have a responsibility to return the $17.6 billion to the taxpayers who helped create it, especially since so many of them are facing a lot of financial stress due to inflation.”
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Senator Coleman: We must prioritize the needs of Minnesota families
The 2023 legislative session is underway, and there are a lot of pressing issues that need our utmost attention this year. Families continue to face skyrocketing inflation and rising energy costs, and I have heard from many constituents that they are struggling to afford everyday life. That is why it’s critical to provide meaningful tax relief to hardworking Minnesotans. And I am pleased to share that we have already taken an important step to achieve that.
fergusnow.com
Republicans Push to Eliminate Social Security Tax for All Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz says his budget plan would lower state income taxes on Social Security benefits for 350 thousand Minnesotans, but said he won’t give a tax break to the wealthy by eliminating that tax entirely. But Republicans and even some Democrats at the...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Proposes Marijuana Legalization And Expungements Funding In Budget Request
The governor of Minnesota unveiled a budget proposal on Tuesday that includes funding for various state agencies to implement marijuana legalization and projections for cannabis revenue as lawmakers work to advance reform. Gov. Tim Walz (D) released his budget request for the 2024-2025 biennium, just hours before a House committee...
Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases
WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
fox9.com
Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
KIMT
Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis
Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
hot967.fm
Second Amendment groups say Walz anti-gun-violence proposals ineffective and unconstitutional
Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are “ineffective and unconstitutional.” Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. “When a country has the number of guns and the access to them, compared to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
krrw.com
‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee
(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance — much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It’s a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
Minnesota House bill aims to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
St. Paul, Minn. -- A proposal moving forward at the capitol aims to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters, which have soared in communities across the state over the last couple of years. The legislation creates new criminal penalties for the possession or sale of the car part, which is part of an exhaust system containing valuable precious metals in it. The proposal also spells out new requirements for scrap dealers looking to buy the catalytic converters, including having markings on the part identifying the car it once belonged to, or getting a copy of the vehicle's title or registration from the...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
krrw.com
Cottonwood Co. Farmer Makes First Court Appearance Tomorrow
(St. Paul, MN) — The USDA is unveiling new rules to prevent organic food crime, and two Minnesota farmers are partly responsible. The department has tightened restrictions to prevent farmers from selling non-organic crops as organic. This comes after Cottonwood County farmer James Wolf was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota for allegedly making 46-million dollars off an organic fraud scheme from 2014 to 2021. Wolf pled not guilty. His alleged conspirator Adam Clifford Olson is expected to plead not guilty during his first court appearance tomorrow.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
fox9.com
Minnesota 'Name a Snowplow' finalists announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 "Name a Snowplow" are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include "Miracle on Ice," "Taylor Drift" and "Camp Scoopy". The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions. According to MnDOT,...
utilitydive.com
Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn
Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
