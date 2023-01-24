ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 10

Charlotte Nelson-Schocker
3d ago

I agree. These people shouldn't be driving. They are here ILLEGALLY. this just tells them Waltz says it's OK to do things illegally. They can't read nor write English so HOW are they going to drive? Will they have to get insurance? and even understand what's required of them. HECK NO THEY WONT OR EVEN CARE! ove seen enough of them driving . Going down one way streets the wrong way, speeding in town, driving on the wrong side of street and HOW MANY have insurance or a license to drive?? I read all the time of people who are picked up for no license or revoked or no insurance or proof of registration. What will it be like when these idiots can legally drive when they are illegally here. DONT MAKE SENSE BUT THEN WHEN HAS WALTZ A DEMOCRAT EVER MADE ANY SENSE??

Reply
17
Guest
3d ago

And three of the illegals just killed a mother and her son that was with her lives. This was out towards Cold Spring area. The illegals were driving a cargo van and they are undocumented! So mother passed away and poor 15 son lives with that. What is this world coming too. Someone please share their knowledge as I can’t think of any place to hide from this crap

Reply(1)
10
todd daugherty
3d ago

any politician voting for this to move forward should be charged with breaking the law and removed from office

Reply
9
Related
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Housley responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal

This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as marijuana legalization and Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
MINNESOTA STATE
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Lieske responds to Gov. Walz budget proposal

Senator Bill Lieske (R-Lonsdale) today issued the following response to Gov. Tim Walz’s budget proposal:. “A budget proposal that raises taxes when we have a $17.6 billion surplus is not going to get very far with me. I hear every day from folks who are still feeling squeezed at the gas pump, the grocery store, and when they check their monthly gas and electric bills. It is our duty to send the surplus back to taxpayers, not to use it to fund an even more enormous and bloated government.”
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers

(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz's budget proposal calls for direct checks, legalized cannabis, clean transportation

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Gov. Tim Walz has released the parameters of his budget proposal for the 2023 session. With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments."With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," Walz said.The budget...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Walz unveils new budget plan for public safety; GOP reps want more

ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the next phase of their 2023 budget plan Monday, highlighting proposed investments into health, housing and public safety. The plan involves a $300 Million towards public safety statewide. “Being able to provide protective and police services, being...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday

(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House bill aims to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

St. Paul, Minn. -- A proposal moving forward at the capitol aims to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters, which have soared in communities across the state over the last couple of years.  The legislation creates new criminal penalties for the possession or sale of the car part, which is part of an exhaust system containing valuable precious metals in it. The proposal also spells out new requirements for scrap dealers looking to buy the catalytic converters, including having markings on the part identifying the car it once belonged to, or getting a copy of the vehicle's title or registration from the...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy