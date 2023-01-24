I agree. These people shouldn't be driving. They are here ILLEGALLY. this just tells them Waltz says it's OK to do things illegally. They can't read nor write English so HOW are they going to drive? Will they have to get insurance? and even understand what's required of them. HECK NO THEY WONT OR EVEN CARE! ove seen enough of them driving . Going down one way streets the wrong way, speeding in town, driving on the wrong side of street and HOW MANY have insurance or a license to drive?? I read all the time of people who are picked up for no license or revoked or no insurance or proof of registration. What will it be like when these idiots can legally drive when they are illegally here. DONT MAKE SENSE BUT THEN WHEN HAS WALTZ A DEMOCRAT EVER MADE ANY SENSE??
And three of the illegals just killed a mother and her son that was with her lives. This was out towards Cold Spring area. The illegals were driving a cargo van and they are undocumented! So mother passed away and poor 15 son lives with that. What is this world coming too. Someone please share their knowledge as I can’t think of any place to hide from this crap
any politician voting for this to move forward should be charged with breaking the law and removed from office
Comments / 10