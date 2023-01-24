Senator Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe) issued the following response to Gov. Tim Walz budget proposal:. “The governor’s proposed budget is absurd. Despite a record surplus, he still suggests multiple punishing tax hikes and he increases spending by 25% – that brings our total state budget to an astronomical $65 billion. Right now our budget is $52 billion, and barely a decade ago it was in the $34 billion range. This reckless budgeting is unacceptable. We have a responsibility to return the $17.6 billion to the taxpayers who helped create it, especially since so many of them are facing a lot of financial stress due to inflation.”

1 DAY AGO