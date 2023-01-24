ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley’s First Words After Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

extratv
 5 days ago
Over the weekend, Priscilla Presley bid farewell to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley at a public memorial at Graceland.

On Monday, Priscilla showed her appreciation for all the outpouring love and support that she has received, tweeting, “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

During the public memorial, Priscilla read a eulogy written by one of her granddaughters. Struggling to hold back tears, she read out loud, “I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about, her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.'”

Lisa Marie was the mother of daughters Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley, 14.

Priscilla also shared her granddaughter's poem about "old soul" Lisa Marie, which touched on the singer's second child, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

In 1968, she entered our world born tired, fragile, yet strong.

She was delicate but was filled with life.

She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long.

Childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye.

She then grew a family of her own.

Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion.

Could this be the angel that takes me home?

Time of course flew by, it was time for a tragedy.

She knew it was close to the end.

Survivor’s guilt some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death.

Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.

She knew that I loved her, I fear I’ll never touch her,

But the old soul is always with me; she doesn’t drift above.

Priscilla closed with, "Our heart is broken, Lisa. We all love you."

More than a week ago, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home.

Before her death, Priscilla asked for prayers.

In a statement to People, Priscilla said, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Priscilla was photographed arriving at the hospital to be by Lisa Marie’s side.

Hours later, news broke of Lisa Marie’s death at age 54.

extratv

extratv

