New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State relies on momentum, sweeps Princeton in competitive seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Henry knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Body found in Ohio parking lot
Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man's body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.
WSYX ABC6
13-year-old shot in South Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several shots were fired into a home in south Columbus late Friday night, and a 13-year-old was hit. According to Columbus Police, several shots were fired into the home in the 3300 block of Quaker Road around 11:58 p.m. The victim was hit by one round while asleep.
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
Report: Former Ohio State Receiver Selects Transfer Destination
A preferred walk-on in Ohio State's 2018 class has officially chosen his grad transfer destination. Austin Kutscher, a fourth-year Buckeye wide receiver, has reportedly transferred to Iowa. He becomes the latest Big Ten player to transfer to the Hawkeyes this winter, joining former ...
NBC4 now unblocked on Reynoldsburg police devices, city says
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s city attorney said NBC4i.com is no longer blocked on city-owned computers. The update from City Attorney Chris Shook comes after multiple police officers reported that they were unable to access NBC4i.com after a story about department leadership that was published last Wednesday. When NBC4 initially asked Mayor Joe Begeny about the […]
columbusmonthly.com
Developers Attempt to Rebrand Columbus’ East Franklinton Neighborhood as Little West
The new name for the neighborhood on the tip of the Scioto Peninsula comes courtesy of hotel developer Makeready, the company behind the Junto hotel. The tract of land from the Scioto River’s west bank to the railroad tracks where Franklinton begins has long been called the Scioto Peninsula or, simply, the Peninsula.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
Mental_Floss
