Columbus, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
NBC4 Columbus

On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Henry knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
columbusunderground.com

Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27

This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
WDTN

Body found in Ohio parking lot

Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man's body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.
WSYX ABC6

13-year-old shot in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several shots were fired into a home in south Columbus late Friday night, and a 13-year-old was hit. According to Columbus Police, several shots were fired into the home in the 3300 block of Quaker Road around 11:58 p.m. The victim was hit by one round while asleep.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 now unblocked on Reynoldsburg police devices, city says

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s city attorney said NBC4i.com is no longer blocked on city-owned computers. The update from City Attorney Chris Shook comes after multiple police officers reported that they were unable to access NBC4i.com after a story about department leadership that was published last Wednesday.  When NBC4 initially asked Mayor Joe Begeny about the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
