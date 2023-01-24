ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just a Minute: Who Will Be Alabama's New Offensive Coordinator?

With Bill O'Brien on his way to New England, the Crimson Tide will need a new play-caller in 2023-24.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Hannon and Smith discuss the potential replacements for former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien after his decision to leave for the New England Patriots.

