Alumni on the Move: Diversity Matters with Asal Saffari

Asal Saffari (JD ’18) is an alumnus on a mission to shape the future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Orange County’s legal profession. She is engaged with a number of DEI initiatives within the Southern California legal community, not least of all with her own firm Haynes and Boone, as well as with the Orange County Bar Association (OCBA). Saffari’s drive stems from a need to create a more inclusive environment for law students and professionals in Orange County while mentoring and nurturing the next generation of lawyers who are entering the profession.
Elevate the Working@Chapman Experience with Your Feedback

Chapman University is committed to fostering an environment where all employees feel supported and included. As the university works towards continuous improvement, senior leadership encourages staff members to share their ideas on how to make CU a better work environment. Chapman’s Staff Feedback Form is your chance to share insights on areas that are currently working well and areas where you see opportunities for growth.
Review Retirement Savings Contributions

As we enter a new tax year, it is an excellent time to review the amount you contribute to your retirement savings. The Internal Revenue Service has announced the maximum contribution and compensation limits for pension plans and other retirement-related items for the 2023 Tax Year. The Chapman University Tax...
