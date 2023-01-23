Asal Saffari (JD ’18) is an alumnus on a mission to shape the future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Orange County’s legal profession. She is engaged with a number of DEI initiatives within the Southern California legal community, not least of all with her own firm Haynes and Boone, as well as with the Orange County Bar Association (OCBA). Saffari’s drive stems from a need to create a more inclusive environment for law students and professionals in Orange County while mentoring and nurturing the next generation of lawyers who are entering the profession.

