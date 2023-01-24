If there’s one thing that’s for certain at Disney, it’s that things are always changing. That’s never been more evident than as of late — with CEO shakeups, potential battles over Disney’s board, attraction updates, and more hitting the company in the last three months alone. Park passes were also recently hit with changes in Disney World and Disneyland, and fans are hoping that could be a signal that more park pass changes are on the way. While Disney has shared that they won’t be going away anytime soon, here are two BIG ways the Disney World park pass system could change in 2023.

15 HOURS AGO