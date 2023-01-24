Read full article on original website
BEST Value Restaurants at Disney World for 2023
If you’re heading to Disney World in 2023, you probably have a lot of planning ahead of you. From park pass reservations and hotels to Genie+ and dining reservations — it can be overwhelming and add up pretty quickly. Luckily, we’ve eaten at every single restaurant in Disney World and we know which ones are worth your time — and your money. We’ve rounded up the BEST restaurants for the value at Disney World in 2023!
2 Big Ways The Disney World Park Pass System Could Change in 2023
If there’s one thing that’s for certain at Disney, it’s that things are always changing. That’s never been more evident than as of late — with CEO shakeups, potential battles over Disney’s board, attraction updates, and more hitting the company in the last three months alone. Park passes were also recently hit with changes in Disney World and Disneyland, and fans are hoping that could be a signal that more park pass changes are on the way. While Disney has shared that they won’t be going away anytime soon, here are two BIG ways the Disney World park pass system could change in 2023.
A Lengthy Refurbishment Scheduled for Deluxe Disney World Resort
Refurbishment can be a dreaded word both in the theme parks and at the resorts because they can really affect your travel plans. One deluxe Disney World resort is set to undergo a very lengthy refurbishment. Animal Kingdom Lodge Animal Kingdom Lodge is themed after an African Savana. Let me tell you, Disney delivered on […]
Secrets of “Hey, Disney!” in Your Disney World Hotel Room
Lots of big technology changes have been taking place in Disney World over the past few years, and we’re adding another to the list!. We’ve seen the rollout of things like MagicMobile, My Disney Experience, MagicBand+, and Genie+, but now Disney World is in the process of bringing “Hey, Disney!” to hotel rooms across the property. The service, which works with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices, might be available for you on your next vacation, and we’re uncovering some of its coolest features and secrets!
A Popular Disney World Attraction Has Reopened
Okay, so do you have a favorite Disney World show?. Maybe it’s The Festival of the Lion King in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Maybe you can’t help but watch the Dapper Dans in Magic Kingdom on every visit. Maybe your favorite show is the Frozen Sing-Along in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which recently closed for refurbishment. Well, get ready to belt out “Let It Go” again because that show has officially reopened!
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
Pixar Lovers Will Lose Their Minds Over Disney World’s New Ears
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. You know who you are — you’ll spend a full day in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Toy Story Land, riding Alien Swirling Saucers, Slinky Dog Dash, and Toy Story Mania over and over! Maybe you even eat all your meals at Woody’s Lunch Box. We bet you also collect fun Toy Story merchandise — if you do, we’ve got a pair of ears that feature two RARE Toy Story 4 characters!
Review: Disney’s most popular lounge is just steps from the Magic Kingdom
Where can you find excellent theming, unique drinks, and a fun backstory? It’s just steps away from the Magic Kingdom at this popular lounge! Disney World Lounges I know Disney World is geared towards children and families, but there is actually a lot of fun that is aimed towards adults. You may be a Disney […]
How to Win a FREE Trip to Disneyland!
Disneyland is THE place to be in 2023. SO much fun stuff is happening there right now. You’ve got the 100th Anniversary Celebration, which has brought new decor, a NEW castle makeover, new treats, and more to the resort. There’s also a brand new ride that just opened, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, PLUS the NEW Toontown will be opening soon, too! So what if you could win a free trip to Disneyland?
Photos: New Shop Window Celebrating Disney100 Graces the Emporium at Disneyland
A large new window display celebrating Disney100 has been added to the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland. This large display can be found just to the left of the Crystal Arcade facade of the Emporium. The artwork within was designed by artist Hayden Evans, who shared his contribution to the celebration on his Twitter. […]
Critical Detail About TRON Lightcycle / Run Seating in Disney World
It’s finally happening! We have an official opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom. We don’t have to wait long — the ride will open on April 4th! We’ve already learned a LOT more about it, including how it will have a virtual queue and be an Individual Lightning Lane option on Genie+. We also know guests will need to use lockers before they ride the attraction. Now, we want to point out an important detail about the ride’s seating.
PRICE REVEALED: How Much It Costs to SKIP the Line at Disney’s Newest Ride
Okay, so today is a BIG day in Disneyland — a LOT of things are happening! First, today is the start of the resort’s celebration of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. New decorations are up, Sleeping Beauty Castle got a makeover, and new snacks are here!
How an Upcoming Amazon Change Could Impact Your Disney Budget
One of our favorite money-saving Disney tips is about to get a price increase!. We know that the cost of a Disney vacation can add up fast. That’s why we’re constantly on the lookout for ways to save money on big expenses like hotels, food, and merch. But one of our favorite ways to save money — and luggage space — is about to get a price hike.
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
You’ll Need These Amazon Disney Deals!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ah, at last. The sweet relief of the weekend has arrived!. What’s on your schedule? Catching up on your favorite shows? Spending time with friends and family? Maybe you...
Review: Step into a tale as old as time at the Grand Floridian’s Enchanted Rose
If you’re looking for somewhere to relax and have fun, look no further than the Beauty and the Beast themed Enchanted Rose Lounge. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Grand Floridian Report & Spa is themed after the Victorian elegance of turn-of-the-century Florida beach towns. The white buildings and red gabled roofs are unmistakable as […]
Disney100: The Eras Collection Features Plenty of Mickey Mouse Apparel and We’re “EAR” for It!
The Disney100 Celebration has finally kicked off at the Disneyland Resort! While we can’t all be there to enjoy the festivities, over on shopDisney fans can join the fun through the Disney100 The Eras Collection. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will […]
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Swan and Dolphin Resorts
Eating at Disney World can be delicious and…overwhelming!. There are table service restaurants, quick service restaurants, lounges, snack kiosks, food trucks, and more within the parks, the resorts, and Disney Springs. Where do you go? What’s worth your cash? Well, we’ve eaten at basically every single Disney World restaurant and have shared tons of reviews with you over the years to make that dining journey easier. But today we’re taking a deep dive into ALL of the restaurants at one popular hotel in particular — Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort!
