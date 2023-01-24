Read full article on original website
Related
Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success
As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
987
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0