Why Buccaneers Released Video of Tom Brady Trying to Rally Lifeless Team

Nothing is done on accident when it comes to teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so why release this footage?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an in-house video series titled, In The Current , in which the organization gives an inside look at what happens inside the team and with its players.

In the seventh episode of this year's series, the opening sequence follows quarterback Tom Brady as the Bucs lose their seventh game of the season to the San Francisco 49ers.

And the way the sequence is framed begs the question: Why did the team put this out, this way?

The answer is to dispel one rumor and shine a light on one person in particular.

When you watch the sequence of clips the team put together, one thing stands out.

Despite the team being in the midst of a push to win the NFC South, make the playoffs, and in the midst of competing with another division-leading team in the NFL, there's no life on the field or sidelines during that contest.

Outside of quarterback Tom Brady, who tries with little response or reaction, to get his teammates energized and headed in the right direction.

Of course, that portion of the game you see is barely over two minutes long.

So there's a lot we didn't see and hear.

Why then, did the Buccaneers choose to take those moments from a full game's worth of footage and audio, to represent the team in one of its less-than-brightest moments?

For starters, to combat the opinion and rumor that Brady wasn't bought into what Tampa Bay was doing in 2022.

Beginning in the offseason, continuing in training camp, and coming up from time to time during the year, many wondered if Brady was fully invested in the team when he came back.

This video shows that not only was he putting forth the effort, but hints that he may have been one of the few doing so.

Of course, that's not fair to the rest of the players.

Guys like receiver Mike Evans who is shown with a frown on his face early in the sequence, and not shown again until he's walking off the field dejected after Brady failed to find him in the end zone on a fourth down play.

It's an interesting way for Tampa Bay to frame its own team.

In a league so focused on controlling the narrative and image, there is absolute intent behind it.

Even if we don't necessarily have it right in our perception at the moment, make no mistake, that imagery was constructed that way for a reason.

