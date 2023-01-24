ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Why Buccaneers Released Video of Tom Brady Trying to Rally Lifeless Team

By David Harrison
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRNQv_0kPgBknX00

Nothing is done on accident when it comes to teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so why release this footage?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an in-house video series titled, In The Current , in which the organization gives an inside look at what happens inside the team and with its players.

In the seventh episode of this year's series, the opening sequence follows quarterback Tom Brady as the Bucs lose their seventh game of the season to the San Francisco 49ers.

And the way the sequence is framed begs the question: Why did the team put this out, this way?

READ MORE: Two Bucs in Top 100

The answer is to dispel one rumor and shine a light on one person in particular.

When you watch the sequence of clips the team put together, one thing stands out.

Despite the team being in the midst of a push to win the NFC South, make the playoffs, and in the midst of competing with another division-leading team in the NFL, there's no life on the field or sidelines during that contest.

Outside of quarterback Tom Brady, who tries with little response or reaction, to get his teammates energized and headed in the right direction.

Of course, that portion of the game you see is barely over two minutes long.

So there's a lot we didn't see and hear.

Why then, did the Buccaneers choose to take those moments from a full game's worth of footage and audio, to represent the team in one of its less-than-brightest moments?

For starters, to combat the opinion and rumor that Brady wasn't bought into what Tampa Bay was doing in 2022.

Beginning in the offseason, continuing in training camp, and coming up from time to time during the year, many wondered if Brady was fully invested in the team when he came back.

This video shows that not only was he putting forth the effort, but hints that he may have been one of the few doing so.

Of course, that's not fair to the rest of the players.

Guys like receiver Mike Evans who is shown with a frown on his face early in the sequence, and not shown again until he's walking off the field dejected after Brady failed to find him in the end zone on a fourth down play.

READ MORE: What is Tom Brady Going to F---ing Do?

It's an interesting way for Tampa Bay to frame its own team.

In a league so focused on controlling the narrative and image, there is absolute intent behind it.

Even if we don't necessarily have it right in our perception at the moment, make no mistake, that imagery was constructed that way for a reason.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation

It only took three words to send the Tom Brady rumor mill into overdrive Sunday. The Pro Football Talk Twitter account tweeted a GIF of Brady, with the words “Soon, Faithful. Soon.” Soon, Faithful. Soon. pic.twitter.com/Z9FviRHy4V — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023 Plenty of NFL fans immediately set out to decipher that cryptic message. Does Read more... The post Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN

Patriots Emerge As Betting Favorite To Acquire DeAndre Hopkins

The staff changes in the AFC East seemed to have shifted odds for DeAndre Hopkins’ next team. The New England Patriots officially hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, and the Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on the same day. The latter decision...
ARIZONA STATE
sportszion.com

Tom Brady, David Beckham get together with daughters for pizza party in Miami

Tom Brady had a rather dull low-standard season, which ended with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With a broken heart and mental deterioration, any person would want the warmth of family and loved ones. However, the 45-year-old man doesn’t have that luxury either, as his divorce almost pushed him over the edge.
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Tom Brady unusual appearance likely explained

Before the start of the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a mysterious leave of absence from the team’s training camp sparking multiple different conspiracy theories. And when he returned to the team, his gaunt and skinny appearance at a press conference caused a whole new controversy. And now, we might be Read more... The post Tom Brady unusual appearance likely explained appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job

The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!

Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move

Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport.  Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Gisele Bundchen toured Miami private school separately from Tom Brady

Divorced Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady checked out a ritzy Miami school for their kids separately, a source exclusively tells Page Six. After Page Six revealed that Tom Brady toured a private Miami school (which we’re not going to name) as an option for their kids, a source tells us Gisele Bundchen also went in to take a look on her own. “She came in first and then he came at another time,” says a source. Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, share 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He’s already...
MIAMI, FL
People

Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben

Tom Brady reflected on his relationships with sons Ben, 13, and Jack, 15, after sharing a prayer father's say for their sons Tom Brady is reflecting on his relationship with his sons. On Thursday morning, the NFL quarterback shared a photo of a heartfelt prayer on his Instagram Story. The prayer pictured is General Douglas MacArthur's Prayer for His Son, which is a prayer where fathers wish for strength, bravery and more for their sons. The next photo Brady shared is a framed photo of himself and John "Jack" Edward...
The Spun

Look: Mike Greenberg's Daughter's Post About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

ESPN's Mike Greenberg made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Aaron Rodgers on the Jets next season.  During this Friday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg said the Jets would be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Of course, this take is a bit biased since ...
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
NESN

Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl

Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
FLORIDA STATE
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy