Cincinnati, OH

Bad Apple: Damar Hamlin Bills ‘3’ Mocked by Classless Bengals

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

“Cancun on ‘3,” Bengals CB Eli Apple tweets at Stefon Diggs … and at the rest of the world. … including the Bills’ fallen Damar Hamlin.

To the victor go the spoils.

And yes, this particular “apple” is spoiled.

Apple online gloating about his Cincinnati Bengals upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to advance to the AFC Championship Game is to be expected; Apple is far more recognized for being a Twitter troll than for being a cover corner.

But this time, in an attempt to mock Stefon Diggs’ pouty post-loss behavior while pointing out that the Bulls have been “sent on vacation,” Apple crossed a line of crassness that is stunning …

Even coming from him.

“Cancun on ‘3,” Apple tweeted at Diggs … and the rest of the world.

“Cancun” is again a reference to the forced vacation.

But “3” is a tasteless reference - as is the emoji of “the hands with hearts” - to the fallen Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin has used that hand gesture throughout his college and professional career, and following his frightening  on-field cardiac arrest incident, which happened in Cincinnati with Apple among the live witnesses, it and “3” have become spiritual symbols of love and support … and not just within the Bills family, but also in the entire NFL community …

Except, apparently, in Eli Apple’s household.

The Bengals are moving on to the AFC title game for the second year in a row and have every reason to be proud of being the better team than the Bills, if only for one fateful snowy Sunday. It’s also fair game to poke at Diggs; he very much enjoys the spotlight when things are going well, but now … not so much.

But there is a clear line between being “competitive” and being “crass.”

And if the unfortunate Eli Apple can’t find a way to be made to see that - even amid the near-death of a colleague - then just as Hamlin needs physical rehab to get well, Apple needs emotional and psychological rehab to do the same.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 87

J G Wales
4d ago

Had nothing to do with Demar. It was a reference to "going to Cancun in 3...2...1". And you said classless Bengals players. Was just Apple not multiple players. I think author wanted a shock and read headline. Unfortunately thats all he had.

Reply(6)
70
Mikey Rollin
4d ago

it's trash talk, has absolutely nothing to do with Hamlin. he said 123 Cancun, real silly crap article to start trouble, get a grip

Reply(1)
52
Bryan Bundy
4d ago

Please, for your reputation as a "Journalist", take this Article down. It makes you look silly. The "3" has NOTHING to do with Hamlin! Facebook Message your Elementary School Gym Teacher. He'll clue you in.

Reply(1)
32
 

